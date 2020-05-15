Recruiting Corner: Ga'Quincy McKinstry Cutting List Soon, 2022 Offers And More

Bama Central
Arguably, the best overall prospect in the 2021 cycle in the state of Alabama is five-star cornerback Ga'Qunicy McKinstry. 

He announced this week that he would be narrowing his schools down to five on Sunday. Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and LSU are expected to make the list with Georgia potentially being that fifth destination. 

Earlier today, 2021 four-star wide receiver Mario Williams verbally committed to Oklahoma as expected. Alabama is still in need of a slot receiver for this year's class and four-star prospects, Christian Leary and Malcolm Johnson Jr., are two that the coaching staff value highly. 

Leary will make his decision on June 6th, while Johnson's could come later in the summer. 

2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams will make his long-awaited decision around 5:45 p.m, CT, on Friday afternoon. He will be deciding between the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M, and LSU. 

The Bayou State product could project to position change to linebacker at the next level. Williams currently checks in at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. Will he become the fifth member of the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class?

Reported 2022 offers handed out this week: 

Four-star CB Daylen Everette (Norview - Norfolk, VA) 

Four-star WR AJ Johnson (Isidore Newman - New Orleans, LA)

Four-star RB Gavin Sawchuk (Valor Christian - Littleton, CO)

Four-star CB Trequon Fegans (Oxford - Oxford, AL)

WR Larry Simmons (Moss Point - Moss Point, MS)

OG Kanaya Charlton (Brunswick - Brunswick, GA)

OT Emery Jones (Catholic - Baton Rouge, LA)

