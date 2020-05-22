Recruiting Corner: Looking at Tight End Targets for Alabama's 2021 Class

On this week's Recruiting Corner, Tyler Martin examines three of the University of Alabama's top targets at the tight end position for the 2021 cycle.

You could make an argument that tight end is the biggest position of need right now for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail. After missing out on a few of the nation's top prospects over the last couple years, Alabama would like to reel in one of the premier players at the position this time around.

The nation's No. 1 tight end, according to 247Sports, is Iowa product Thomas Fidone II. He did not name the Crimson Tide in his top six in March, but that does not mean Nick Saban and company are out of the race for his services altogether. His original top six included Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Findone II stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and can line up on the outside and he even played the slot last year. He possess great ball skills with a large catch radius. He very well could be a pipe-dream for Crimson Tide fans, but the coaching staff is not done with him yet.

Hudson Wolfe is a four-star prospect out of Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. and his recruitment is down to Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. He caught 25 passes for 381 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.

The 6-foot-6, 245 pounder has done a virtual visit with the Crimson Tide staff since the pandemic happened and is still looking to get on campus whenever visits open back up, which could happen later in the summer. He was in Tuscaloosa for the program's first Junior Day of the year on Feb. 1.

Ohio State is likely the team to beat as of now for Wolfe, but an official visit to the Capstone could change things.

Lastly, four-star Jermanie Terry, who is currently a California commit, and three-star Robbie Ouzts, who picked up an Alabama offer in February, will be interesting to watch down the stretch.

Terry, who hails from Richmond, Ca., has remained in contact with the Crimson Tide coaching staff despite his commitment to the Bears and is the No. 7 ranked tight end on the 247Sports Composite Ranking.

Checking in at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds is Ouzts, who hauled in 32 passes for 462 yards a season ago, has Alabama in his final eight schools. He projects to be a late riser in the recruiting rankings when his senior season gets underway. Look for him to take a visit to Tuscaloosa when made possible.

Note: Three-star tight end Landen King de-committed from Texas on Friday afternoon. Alabama offered the 6-foot-5, 210 pound prospect earlier this spring. He recorded over 800 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Atascocita High School in Humble, Tx.