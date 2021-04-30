Recruiting Corner: New 2023 QB Offer Plus In-Person Visit Schedule Taking Shape for Summer

Alabama enters the mix for a premier quarterback in the 2023 class and visits are being lined up for multiple 2022 and 2023 prospects

In any recruiting class, quarterback offers are important. Most of the time, signal callers set the stage for what a specific recruiting class could be, especially if a school gets one on board early in the process.

That's true of Alabama's 2022 group, which is headlined by the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Ty Simpson, who verbally committed to the Crimson Tide back in February.

The Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban are already on the hunt for a premier passer in the 2023 class and that was showcased with Saban himself offering Dylan Lonergan this week.

Lonergan stands at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds and is a dual-sport star at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. He just threw for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Other schools in the mix for his services include the home state Bulldogs of Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Penn State — where his father, Dan, played — Ole Miss, NC State, among others.

Visit schedule taking shape

Lonergan is expected to be on campus in Tuscaloosa in early June. Another top 2023 prospect to keep an eye on is defensive end Lebbeus Overton, who announced on social media his plans to make an unofficial trip to the Capstone on June 5.

Like Lonergan, Overton is another Peach State product.

June 25 is another date for Alabama fans to keep in their mind as a major recruiting weekend for the 2022 recruiting class because key targets like offensive lineman Tyler Booker, safety Jake Pope, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, cornerback Denver Harris, offensive tackle Dayne Shor and cornerback Terrance Brooks are all set to take their official visit that weekend.

Two 2022 targets set to make their way to Alabama for an official visit on November 6 for the LSU game is cornerback Earl Little Jr. and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., both of who play at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where the Crimson Tide landed first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II.

2022 wide receiver Brennan Thompson, who is a "Jaylen-Waddle" type player, is also scheduled to be in town that weekend.