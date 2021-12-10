Recruiting Corner: One Final Official Visit Weekend Before Early National Signing Day

Alabama picked up another talented wideout earlier this week in Isaiah Bond but it could it land another after the final official visit weekend of the year?

With Early National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, this weekend provides one final chance for Alabama commits and targets to take in Tuscaloosa one more time.

The Crimson Tide got richer on Tuesday with the pledge of talented wide receiver Isaiah Bond from Buford, Ga., where Alabama landed safety Jake Pope earlier in the fall.

Bond was the 21st commitment overall in the class of 2022 to help put a stranglehold on the Crimson Tide's No. 1 spot in the Sports Illustrated All-American class rankings.

That lead could continue to grow if Alabama can strengthen its position with another elite 2022 wide receiver in Shazz Preston, who is officially visiting the Capstone this weekend.

Preston, who hails from Saint James, La., will be announcing his decision between the Crimson Tide, LSU and Texas on Dec. 15 on ESPN. Preston received an in-home visit from Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding earlier this week.

"I could definitely see myself there,” Preston previously told BamaCentral. “The receivers sell themselves. All of them are so crisp in their route running and the way their offense uses them is a checkmark for me.”

Along with Preston visiting over the next couple days is current commits defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, running back Emmanuel Henderson, defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis and defensive backs Trequon Fegans and Antonio Kite.

UA Basketball Recruits in National Spotlight

While Alabama coach Nick Saban and the football program vie for another top recruiting class, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats is doing so himself.

Four of Alabama's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which was released on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide joins Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Arkansas as the only programs in the nation with at least four SI99 members.

Forward Brandon Miller was the highest-ranked signee at No. 11, while guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and guard Rylan Griffen checked in at No. 16, 55 and 58, respectively. JUCO transfer Nick Pringle isn't eligible for the SI99 as it is only high school prospects.

As a whole, the class is ranked No. 3 overall and second in the Southeastern Conference behind Arkansas.