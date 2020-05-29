Recruiting Corner: Three 2021 Defensive End Prospects to Watch

This week's Recruiting Corner segment takes a look at three defensive end/linebacker prospects targeted by the University of Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class.

With 2021 four-star linebacker Ian Jackson on board now as the sixth commitment in Alabama's class, who are some other defenders that the Crimson Tide staff is targeting a great deal?

First, let's take a look at four-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams. Hailing from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, Ala., it appears this will be a two horse race between the Crimson Tide and Auburn until the bitter end. Although, he does have a top eight of those two schools plus Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound prospect grew up a Tigers fan, but there is much optimism surrounding the Crimson Tide in the running for his services. He racked up 14 sacks, 70 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss a season ago.

Williams' versatility to drop back in coverage or rush the passer make him a key target for Alabama coach Nick Saban and company.

Dallas Turner, who stands at six-foot-four, 235 pounds, does not have an exact decision timetable set at the moment, but the Crimson Tide appear to be in really good shape. Georgia and Clemson could potentially be the biggest threats to lure the four-star prospect away from Tuscaloosa.

In the age of COVID-19 and no in-person recruiting visits, getting on campus was huge and Turner did just that in February, when he came to the Capstone for Junior Day.

Like Turner, who hails from the Sunshine State, is four-star strong side defensive end Shambre Jackson. This Orlando product was able to get on campus in Tuscaloosa in March.

He stays in regular contact with assistant Freddie Roach and even Saban at times. With Florida State and Alabama being the two schools who had the most buzz surrounding Jackson, Auburn has positioned itself in the running as well.