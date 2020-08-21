SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Recruiting Corner: Two Basketball Targets Narrowing Down Lists

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama target JD Davison took another step in his decision-making process on Thursday night. 

The 2021 five-star guard narrowed his top schools from 12 down to six, and the Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, Memphis, Kansas, and Michigan. All of those programs were listed in the initial 12 except for the Wolverines, so that is the lone surprise. 

Davison is by far the best prospect in the Yellow Hammer State in 2021 and a can't-miss player for coach Nate Oats and company. 

The Calhoun School product is coming off of a junior season where he averaged 32.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and three blocks a game, and hit a game-winning buzzer beater to win the AHSAA 2A state championship. 

Despite the pandemic, Davison has been putting in some work on the AAU circuit with the Atlanta Celtics, and, now, Nike Elite Stars. 

His ability to attack and finish at the rim, bring intensity on both ends of the floor, and basketball IQ make him one of the best prospects this state has had in recent memory. While his perimeter shot is still developing, he possesses all the tools to turn into an eventual NBA player. 

Another Crimson Tide target, 2021 guard Darius Johnson, announced his final three schools on Friday morning, and Alabama, UCF, and Providence made the cut. 

Johnson, who hails from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds and averaged 20.4 points six rebounds, 3.4 assists, and two steals a game in his junior season. 

It will be interesting to watch as his recruitment comes to a close, given his father, Kelvin Johnson, is the Director of Player Development at UCF. 

Nevertheless, Crimson Tide fans are quickly understanding how pivotal guard play is in Oats' system and the program could be in line for another solid group of them in 2021. 

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

University of Alabama President Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 Protocols Not Being Followed

University President, Dr. Stuart R. Bell, issued a statement to the Crimson Tide student body on Friday afternoon expressing concern surrounding COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Bigger, Leaner and Meaner Alabama in 2020? Yep, That's the Plan

All Things CW reads a little between the lines for what we might expect to see from the Crimson Tide offense this season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

NCAA Grants Fall Athletes Additional Year of Eligibility, Regardless of Play Status

All fall athletes will now be granted an additional year of eligibility regardless of the status of their respective sports seasons

Joey Blackwell

Looking at Alabama Football's Two Added Opponents, Part 2: Kentucky

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 21

Joey Blackwell

The Complete 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Roster Breakdown

A full listing of the 2020 Alabama roster broken down by name (alphabetically), jersey number, position, class, hometown, height, weight and home state

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Ticket Master

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Among Alabama's Special Teams and Tight Ends, One Player Clearly Stands Out: Jaylen Waddle

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide position outlook series: Special teams/tight ends

Christopher Walsh

Alabama High School Football Games Crimson Tide Fans Should Keep an Eye on This Weekend

Your weekend primer for high school football games taking place across the state of Alabama

Tyler Martin

Pete Golding Not Shying Away From Responsibility of Leading Crimson Tide Defense Back to Championship Standard

The second-year defensive coordinator had a lot to say in his media availability on Thursday evening, from what lessons he learned last season to how to get Alabama back to its normal standard on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin

From Play-Action to Legal Action: Rick Davis

Former Alabama safety Ricky Davis recalls his career at Alabama and his decades representing players and coaches in the legal realm

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark