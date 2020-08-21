Recruiting Corner: Two Basketball Targets Narrowing Down Lists

University of Alabama target JD Davison took another step in his decision-making process on Thursday night.

The 2021 five-star guard narrowed his top schools from 12 down to six, and the Crimson Tide, Auburn, LSU, Memphis, Kansas, and Michigan. All of those programs were listed in the initial 12 except for the Wolverines, so that is the lone surprise.

Davison is by far the best prospect in the Yellow Hammer State in 2021 and a can't-miss player for coach Nate Oats and company.

The Calhoun School product is coming off of a junior season where he averaged 32.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and three blocks a game, and hit a game-winning buzzer beater to win the AHSAA 2A state championship.

Despite the pandemic, Davison has been putting in some work on the AAU circuit with the Atlanta Celtics, and, now, Nike Elite Stars.

His ability to attack and finish at the rim, bring intensity on both ends of the floor, and basketball IQ make him one of the best prospects this state has had in recent memory. While his perimeter shot is still developing, he possesses all the tools to turn into an eventual NBA player.

Another Crimson Tide target, 2021 guard Darius Johnson, announced his final three schools on Friday morning, and Alabama, UCF, and Providence made the cut.

Johnson, who hails from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., stands at 6-foot, 180 pounds and averaged 20.4 points six rebounds, 3.4 assists, and two steals a game in his junior season.

It will be interesting to watch as his recruitment comes to a close, given his father, Kelvin Johnson, is the Director of Player Development at UCF.

Nevertheless, Crimson Tide fans are quickly understanding how pivotal guard play is in Oats' system and the program could be in line for another solid group of them in 2021.

Bama Central's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Recruiting Corner.