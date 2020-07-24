Bama Central
Recruiting Corner: Who Did Alabama Offer From the 2022 Class This Week?

Tyler Martin

In the midst of building its elite 2021 recruiting class, the University of Alabama football coaching staff is already looking to the 2022 cycle. 

Rising juniors, four-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander and four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard, are the two current verbal pledges for the Crimson Tide in 2022. 

This week on the recruiting trail, the staff gave out a handful of scholarship offers to some top tier prospects including the state of Michigan's and Illinois' No. 1 player.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin takes a look at each player in this week's Recruiting Corner. 

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe South - Gross Pointe South, Mi.)

The Wolverine State's top prep prospect in the 2022 class who boasts other offers from Michigian, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Great size at his listed height of 6-foot-3 and also plays wide receiver so ball skills are polished. His father, Deon, played defensive back for the Wolverines in the 1990's.

Four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown (St. Rita - Chicago, IL.) 

Another versatile Midwest product who can do it all offense. Lined up at running back and receiver for St. Rita High School as a sophomore and rushed for 1,967 yards and 35 touchdowns to go along with 317 receiving yards and three additional scores. Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Kansas State, and now Alabama have all offered. 

Four-star linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (American Heritage - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Jones is one of current Alabama commits, Dallas Turner, former teammates. Stands at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, who is one of the better edge rushers in the 2022 class. Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, are at the top of his offer sheet that includes over 20 schools. 

Four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler (Greenville - Greenville, S.C.)

Sadler is a prototype tackle who towers over guys at 6-foot-6, and nearly 300 pounds. His offer came from coach Nick Saban himself, which is important to note. This could end up being a South Carolina-Clemson battle, but his offer sheet has grown to include Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Oregon, Notre Dame, and others.

Four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym (Valdosta - Valdosta, Ga.)

Alabama is not the only SEC school to have shown interest and extend a scholarship to this 6-foot-1, 170 pound defensive back. Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and South Carolina all have Rhym on their radar as well. Florida State will strongly be in the mix, too.

Three-star defensive end Popeye Williams (Westfield - Westfield, Ind.)

The Crimson Tide dipped into the Hoosier State on Monday to offer the 6-foot-3, 230 pound defensive end. Williams will likely see his stock rise during his next two seasons of high school football. Penn State, Boston College, Kentucky, and Wisconsin have all offered this summer.

