Recruiting Corner: With LSU Coaching Situation Yet to Be Determined, Alabama Football Poised to Poach Some of Louisiana's Top Talent

While Alabama football looks to take down LSU for a second straight year on the gridiron Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, it could continue to dominate the Bayou Bengals on the recruiting trail as well.

A week ago, Alabama took the top spot in the Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting rankings with the flip of wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who had been committed to LSU for the last 10 months.

Anderson is the second Louisiana standout to join the Crimson Tide's 2022 class along with defensive tackle Walter Bob Jr, who pledged back at the beginning of February.

Running back Le'Veon Moss of Baton Rouge, La. was also a member of Alabama's class for a brief time but de-committed in August.

While Alabama and the Bayou Bengals are set to square off Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (6 p.m, ESPN), coach Nick Saban and company could continue its raid of the state's top talent over the coming months.

LSU and coach Ed Orgeron are set to part ways at the end of the 2021 campaign, which could pave the way for many high school standouts to leave the state if the Tigers' administration doesn't make the right coaching hire.

Here's a lot at some of the top uncommitted prospects in Louisiana that Alabama is involved with:

WR Kendrick Law (Captain Shreve - Shreveport, La.)

Law is maybe the most versatile prospect in the 2022 class on the offensive side of the ball. He can line up in the backfield as a running back or in the slot or out wide as a wide receiver. The shifty 5-foot-11, 195-pound playmaker is set to officially visit the Capstone this weekend. Outside of Alabama and LSU, Florida State are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

WR Shazz Preston (St. James - Saint James, La.)

Another Bayou State product that is slated to be in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an unofficial visit is Preston, who has been recruited by the Crimson Tide for well over a year and a half. LSU, Alabama, Texas and Georgia are his final four options. Depending on the coaching situation in Baton Rouge, Preston's recruitment could linger for the next couple months.

DB Austin Ausberry (University Lab - Baton Rouge, La.)

Ausberry, who could end up playing cornerback or safety at the collegiate level, visited Alabama unofficially back on Oct. 23 for the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. After earning a scholarship from Saban back in the summer, Ausberry plans to use one of his five official visits on Alabama later this year. Auburn, Florida and LSU are just a few of the schools also in the running for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back's services.