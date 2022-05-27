Recruiting Rundown: Alabama has its quarterback, now what?

A look at the past week for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Things are beginning to heat up for Alabama on the recruiting trail.

After much anticipation, the Crimson Tide finally landed a quarterback in the 2023 class as Eli Holstein announced his commitment on Tuesday. The four-star passer from Zachary, La., has visited the Crimson Tide several times since decommitting from Texas A&M in March. His commitment should help kickstart Alabama’s class moving forward.

Holstein’s announcement wasn’t the only bit of news from this week. Alabama is dealing with a bit of drama with one of its current commits and also had a busy week of offers and recruits scheduling visits.

BamaCentral will break all of that down in this week’s Recruiting Rundown.

Josh Auzenne | WAFB

Does Holstein’s commitment mean no Manning?

Alabama landed a highly-coveted quarterback from the state of Louisiana — just not the one who is dominating most of this offseason's headlines. Holstein’s commitment gives the Crimson Tide a signal-caller for the 2023 class, but does it come at the cost of missing out on No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning? And if so does that even matter for Alabama?

First off, it’s hard to view Holstein as any type of consolation prize. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback is a gifted athlete with a powerful right arm. Holstein recently set the SPARQ score record for quarterbacks at the Elite 11 camp in Las Vegas, posting a 133.56. During that event, he recorded a 4.64 time and a 4.19 time in the shuttle. He also threw a 45.5 power ball and posted a 38.3-inch vertical.

Those skills translate over to the football field as evidenced by Holstein’s junior season in which he completed 65.2% of his passes for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Zachary High School to a 15-0 record and a Louisiana Class 5A title.

“He’s as polished a quarterback as I’ve been around at this point in his career,” Zachary head coach David Brewerton told BamaCentral. “He’s got a really big arm that can make a lot of throws. He’s also deceptively athletic and can make some big plays with his legs when he needs to. He’s already physically where he needs to be to make that next step.”

So what does that mean for Manning? Alabama would certainly still take the five-star passer along with Holstein in next year’s class. The question is, does Holstein’s recent commitment make the Crimson Tide a less-enticing option for Manning, who is also considering Georgia and Texas.

Alabama signed two quarterbacks in the 2019 class, bringing in Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson, who both ended up transferring from the program. The Crimson Tide had quite a bit more success in the 2017 class when it brought in Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Tua was the first to commit that year, joining Alabama’s class in early May. The hype surrounding the left-hander didn’t dissuade Jones from following suit roughly a month later.

Jones’ decision to join Alabama as its second quarterback wasn’t necessarily a surprise as the former four-star prospect displayed his self-confidence several times throughout his recruitment. Manning has reason to be just as confident but it’s yet to be seen whether or not he’ll want to share the spotlight with Holstein moving forward.

Interestingly enough, both quarterbacks will be visiting Alabama’s campus on the second weekend of June.

Photo | SI All-American

Elliot Washington II looking at other schools

Just when it seemed like Alabama’s 2023 class was beginning to gain some momentum, the Crimson Tide received a bit of concerning news from one of its current commits. Defensive back Elliot Washington II issued a statement on social media Thursday indicating that he “will be visiting more schools to fully evaluate and compare all my opportunities as a student-athlete.”

Washington, a four-star safety out of Venice, Fla., became Alabama’s first commit of the 2023 class when he pledged to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 31. While his recent statement isn’t a decommitment, it appears as if Alabama might be losing ground in his recruitment.

Washington is the son of former Alabama basketball player Elliot Washington Sr. He chose the Crimson Tide over a top-five that also included Georgia, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State. Michigan State is viewed as a serious contender if Washington elects to decommit from Alabama.

Washington is one of four commits in Alabama’s 2023 class along with Holstein, five-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley and four-star edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre.

Alabama offers 2023 JUCO linebacker

Pete Golding believes he’s spotted something special in the Mississippi JUCO ranks. Last week, the Alabama defensive coordinator extended an offer to Pearl River Community College linebacker Justin Jefferson, offering a bit of praise in the process.

“He said, ‘As soon as everyone sees your film,it's going to go well for you,” Jefferson said while recalling the offer to BamaCentral. “It’s honestly just a blessing.”

Golding and the Crimson Tide are certainly onto something when it comes to Jefferson. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defender has been reportedly clocked with a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash and is coming off a freshman season in which he recorded 53 tackles and 13 stops for a loss over nine games.

Alabama isn’t the only top program interested in Jefferson. The Memphis, Tenn., native also holds offers from Florida, Oregon, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas among others. That being said, Golding’s offer puts the Crimson Tide right in the mix of his recruitment.

“It means the world,” Jefferson said of his Alabama offer. “Everybody is an Alabama fan, and it's an undeniable fact why — they win and they get you to the next level.

“Shoot, Alabama gotta hold a lot of weight because it's Alabama, just off the rep as a whole organization.”

Jefferson said Alabama has just started showing interest. He intends to make a trip to Tuscaloosa during the first week in June to take in the Crimson Tide’s campus.

Photo | Camron Warren's Twitter account, @camronwarren9

Tide returns to talent well for OL

St. Frances Academy has been kind to Alabama in recent years. The Crimson Tide has three players on its current roster — outside linebacker Chris Braswell, offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt and receiver Traeshon Holden — who have played at the Baltimore, Md., powerhouse. St. Frances also provided Alabama with Shane Lee and Eyabi Anoma in the past.

Last week, Alabama dipped into the talent pool again as it offered 2024 offensive lineman Camron Warren. After learning of the offer from his high school coach following practice, the 6-foot-6, 290-pound rising junior could hardly contain his excitement, immediately calling friends and family to let them know the good news.

“It’s like dang, Bama just offered me you know,” Warren said. “That's probably the biggest school in college history.”

Warren is rated as the No. 191 overall player and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Along with Alabama, he already holds offers from several top schools across the nation. Warren has previously visited Tuscaloosa for a camp but said he wants to get a better look at the campus and tour the school this summer.

Recent offers and events

— Derion Gullette included Alabama in his top seven (5/26)

— Four-star 2023 QB Eli Holstein commits to Alabama (5/24)

— Five-star 2023 edge rusher Jayden Wayne had a Zoom call with Nick Saban (5/24)

— 2024 OT Cam’Ron Warren received an Alabama offer (5/22)

— 2024 DT Jeremiah Beaman received an Alabama offer (5/22)

— Four-star 2023 DB Makari Vickers included Alabama in his top eight (5/21)

— Five-star 2023 OT Samson Okunlola received an Alabama offer (5/20)

— Four-star 2023 WR Noah Rogers received an Alabama offer (5/20)

— Four-star 2023 WR Aidan Mizell included Alabama in his top seven (5/19)

— 2024 CB Jamari Howard received an Alabama offer on 5/19

— JUCO LB Justin Jefferson received an Alabama (5/19)

— Four-star 2023 WR Micah Tease included Alabama in his top 10 (5/19)

June visitors

June 1

— Payton Kirkland, 4-star OT, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips

June 3-5

— Brandon Inniss, 5-star WR, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage official visit

—Riley Williams, 4-star TE, Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic official visit

—Dylan Lonergan, 4-star QB, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood official visit

—Luke Hasz, 4-star TE, Bixby (Okla.) -- Arkansas commit official visit

—Cole Adams, 4-star WR, Owasso (Okla.) official visit

June 4

—Bai Jobe, 4-star edge, Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School

—Tavoy Feagin, 2024 4-star S, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

—Omillio Agard, 2024 4-star CB, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's Prep

June 4-5

— Malik Bryant, 4-star LB, Orlando (Fla.) Jones

June 8

—Roy Thomas Jenkins, 2025 QB, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook

June 10-12

—Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT, Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk official visit

—Anthony Hill, 5-star LB, Denton (Texas) Ryan official visit

—Arch Manning, 5-star QB, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman official visit

—Francis Mauigoa, 5-star OT, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy official visit

—Richard Young, 5-star RB, Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior official visit

—Wilkin Formby, 4-star OT, Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge official visit

Olaus Alinen, 4-star OT, Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School official visit

— Raul Aguirre, 4-star LB, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater official visit

— Eli Holstein, 4-star QB, Zachary (La.)

June 13

— Julian Sayin, 2024 4-star QB, Carlsbad (Ca.) Carlsbad High School

June 15

— Tayvion Galloway, 2024 4-star TE, Chillcothe (Ohio)

June 15-17

— Malik Benson, JUCO WR, Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) official visit

June 16-18

— Makari Vickers, 4-star S, Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic official visit

June 17

—Yhonzae Pierre

June 18

— Ian Reed, 4-star OT, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift

June 17-19

— Caleb Downs, 5-star S, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek official visit

—Justice Haynes, 4-star RB, Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic official visit

June 25

— Aeryn Hampton, 2024 4-star CB, Daingerfield (Texas) -- Texas commit

June 24-26

— Shelton Sampson Jr., 5-star WR, Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic official visit

— Edric Hill, 4-star DL, Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City official visit

— Jalen Hale, 4-star WR, Longview (Texas) official visit

— Jeremiyah Love, 4-star RB, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College official visit

— Rueben Bain, 4-star 2024 DL

— Aidan Mizell, 4-star WR