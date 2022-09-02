Recruiting Rundown: Let The Games Begin

When the high school season starts, it's an opportunity for recruits, signed or not, to do one of three things: they can solidify their stance as one of the best in the class, they can improve their stock, or something can happen that could hurt their stock, whether it's poor play or (knock on wood) an injury of sorts.

These things don't carry too much weight: it's unlikely that an offer would be rescinded for anything football-related, and a stellar senior season only goes so far among Power 5 schools. That said, there is an expectation of these players to perform, at minimum, how they've performed beforehand to get the scholarship in the first place.

Honestly, it may be more of an expectation for top recruits to improve on their play senior year. Yes, that includes the improvement of yearly progression in the sport, but more specifically, most 2023 players have visited and signed with their respective schools. At some point, those coaches have told players what they would like them to get better at, whether it's a pass blocking scheme, executing different coverages or completing more checkdowns.

James Smith (his Twitter handle is @BigKong57) has done exactly that, as he's produced big plays early on in the season and proved why he's the best player in Alabama.

On the opposite side, Tony Mitchell and Thompson are currently 0-2, both of them double-digit losses. The losses aren't solely on him, or on any player, but on some level, coaches see this record and think "Why?" and think about their recruit's role in it.

These are the talking points going into senior season, and as the fall progresses, coaches and fans alike have the chance to observe 2023's last ride in the high school ranks.

Tide-bit

With most of the 2023 class signed, there will be more detailed looks into the 2024 class as they begin to move into the forefront.

Players to Watch