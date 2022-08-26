Recruiting Rundown: So There's a Chance?

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia recently released an article discussing the top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class that remained undeclared. The list includes nine of the SI99, highlighted by the top cornerback in the class Cormani McClain, recent Notre Dame de-commit and third overall prospect Keon Keeley, and two-sport Arizona high school star Duce Robinson.

The three aforementioned prospects have different paths en route to their respective decisions, primarily due to the familiar factor of proximity to the players. For example, McClain, who plays for Lakeland High School in Florida, is trending toward the University of Florida, only two and a half hours north.

That isn't the only factor, as other elements including fit, academics, playing time and coaching changes can influence a recruit's decision. The latter is likely what lead to Keeley de-committing from the Fighting Irish.

Even unique cases, like Carver (Ala.) teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw making it clear that wherever they go, they're going together.

While the circumstances and predictions for each of these prospects are different, there is one common trend with all of them: Alabama is in the running.

This is not to say the Crimson Tide are strong favorites for every recruit. Rather it's saying that you cannot ignore their presence until a decision is finally announced. Here are some facts:

McClain and Robinson still have a scheduled visit to Alabama this fall (both during the week of Texas A&M)

Of Russaw and Smith's top six schools, three are in the state of Alabama, including the Crimson Tide.

Damon Wilson, 17th overall in the SI99, only has two official visits on record, Ohio State and Alabama

The list doesn't end there. Alabama still has a shot Samson Okunlola (no. 5 in SI99), Monroe Freeling (no. 42), and Jalen Hale (no. 43). Garcia summed it up perfectly when discussing Wilson's recruiting status.

"You can never count out Alabama in any of these critical recruitments."

High school football season is underway, and Week 0 is kicking off college football season. It could be months until some of the remaining recruits make their decisions, and Alabama may not get all of them, but as the old saying goes, "It ain't over until the fat lady sings."

Tide-bits

James Smith ran in a touchdown on offense to provide some highlights early this season.

Players to Watch