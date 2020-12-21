Six Alabama Signees Selected to Sports Illustrated All-American First Team

Alabama has the most signees on SIAA's First Team, that honors the best players of the 2020 high school football season

As the 2020 football season comes to a close, the team at Sports Illustrated All-American has put together it's SI All-American First Team selections and it's littered with University of Alabama signees.

The selections make up 25 seniors, 13 on offense and 12 on defense, that have best exemplified athletic excellence in high school and are equipped with the potential to perform similarly at the collegiate level. SIAA also adds an emphasis on their respective senior season performances and progression compared to years past.

On offense, both tackles, Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham, made appearances on the first team along with running back/wide receiver JoJo Earle in the all-purpose slot.

Edge rushers Keanu Koht and Dallas Turner make up half of the defensive line picks and Ga'Quincy McKinstry is the all-purpose pick for that side of the ball.

SIAA will announce second-team members on Tuesday and honorable mention on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the Alabama signees on the SIAA First Team:

Offensive Line

Tommy Brockermyer - Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal

The Alabama signee missed 2019 with a major injury but bounced back about as ideally as possible this year, flashing dominance as both a run and pass blocker in seven games.

JC Latham - Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Another top tackle headed to Tuscaloosa, Latham anchored the offense for the top prep program in the country. He made things look easy on a roster decorated with crowned national champions with an undefeated run featuring a staggering 37.3 average point differential.

All Purpose

Jojo Earle - Aledo (Texas)

A surprise flip to Alabama from LSU, the versatile weapon is a speedy threat on offense at multiple positions, as well as special teams. He is most utilized as a wide receiver at the prep level but has running back traits and legitimate track speed to boot.

Defensive Line

Dallas Turner - Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

There wasn't a game in 2020 in which the Alabama signee didn't flash dominance, registering 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in just eight games. The edge talent wrapped up the run with a state championship over the weekend.

Keanu Koht - Vero Beach (Fla.)

Another big stride from 2019 to 2020 was with the Alabama signee Koht, who registered 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 10 games. He was a blur off the edge in forcing two fumbles as well.

All Purpose

Ga'Quincy McKinstry - Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Another Alabama signee on the list, only few have had the senior campaign the two-sport star did. McKinstry was not only Pinson Valley's top wide receiver threat en route to a state championship, but his play in the secondary clinched some of the biggest victories in his career, including at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.