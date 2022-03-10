Top-Rated 2024 RB Talks Recent Alabama Offer

Alabama currently features one of the nation's deepest backfields with six former top-100 recruits. Earlier this month, the Crimson Tide got to work reloading the position for the future as it extended an offer to Jerrick Gibson, the top-rated back in the 2024 class.

Gibson received the news from Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie over the phone on March 1. While the Crimson Tide has yet to heavily pursue the five-star talent, Gillespie made it clear to Gibson that he’s wanted in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“I called him and he was pretty straightforward with it,” Gibson said. “He said he likes my change of direction and how fast I run. He also likes my vision.”

Gibson, 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, is rated as the No. 1 running back and No. 12 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The five-star talent is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 6.4 yards while rushing for 626 yards and four touchdowns over seven games for Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Ga. He is transferring to IMG Academy for his junior season this year.

Gibson has yet to visit Alabama or make much of a connection with the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff. Nevertheless, the recent offer still holds a lot of weight.

“What wouldn’t you like about Alabama?” Gibson said. “They’re obviously one of the best schools for athletes to go to. They’re always winning, so I like that. I can’t really tell you too much else because I haven’t really talked to them or visited the campus yet.

“I would love to go to Alabama for a visit. I don’t have a date yet, but that’s a place I would like to go.”

While Gibson has yet to check out Tuscaloosa himself, he heard plenty of rave reviews from his future teammates at IMG. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Knijeah Harris visited Alabama over the summer while class of 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV was in town this past weekend for the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. Both described the Capstone as a must-see destination.

“They basically said Alabama is a really nice campus,” Gibson said. “It’s one of the few that’s like really great. They were telling me about the coaches. They said they are really straightforward with it. They’re about business.”

Gibson committed to Florida in July of last year but opened his recruitment back up last month following the Gators’ coaching upheaval this offseason. He currently describes his recruitment as “wide open” but lists Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Texas as the schools that are peaking his interest the most at the moment.

“I want a place where I can get a good education,” Gibson said. “I want it to be family-oriented, and I want the love to be genuine. I want to be able to talk about everything that I want to. I want everything to be straight up.”

Alabama added two running backs in this year’s class in SI99 member Emmanuel Henderson as well as fellow four-star talent Jamarion Miller. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for several big names in the current recruiting cycle as well. However, that doesn’t seem to scare Gibson in the slightest.

“I love that,” Gibson said. “Right now I’m with the best of the best. That’s why I came here [to IMG]. I like to push myself to get better. I’m never trying to shy away from any competition. I like anything that makes me better.”

Gibson said he is planning on visiting Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Texas in the near future while stating that he’s open to adding more visits as well.