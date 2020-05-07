Tradition of Alabama Football Intrigues 2022 Four-Star DE Francois Nolton Jr.

Despite a pandemic and no in-person recruiting visits, the last few weeks have been good to 2022 four-star defensive end Francois Nolton Jr.

Offers have been rolling in from the likes of Florida State, South Carolina, LSU, Florida, Pitt for the 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect.

Now, as of last week, the University of Alabama has entered the mix for the Miami, Fla. native as he earned an offer from Crimson Tide assistant Charles Huff.

“I honestly did not expect it,” Nolton said. “Alabama was one of my favorite schools growing up. I just did not think it would come this early. It feels great to have it and it is definitely a blessing.”

He is coming off a sophomore season at Edison High School that saw 10.5 sacks, and his mixture of athleticism, speed, and strength has turned the heads of teams all over the country.

“Coach Huff said they liked my film, my get off and technique a lot, and he says I look like a couple of their guys they have right now,” Nolton said. “When all of this [pandemic] is over, he wants me to come up there and visit and meet the coaching staff.”

Florida is a pipeline state for the Crimson Tide and Nolton recognizes the success that many Sunshine State products have had in Tuscaloosa like Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, among others.

“The thing that I notice is a lot of South Florida kids go up there and excel,” Nolton said. “They play early and next thing you know, they are in the NFL. Alabama has the coaches that can get you to the next level. That is why getting an offer from Alabama was so exciting for me because I have the chance to play for one of my favorite schools.“

Nolton says the Alabama offer has a different feel to it because he grew watching and cherishing the Crimson Tide. He is looking forward to a chance at visiting Tuscaloosa whenever that time comes.

“I just want to see the campus, walk around Bryant Denny Stadium, and see all of the other facilities,” Nolton said. “I want to talk to Coach Saban and the other coaches see where I would fit on the defensive line, and start building a relationship with them.”

His two favorite Alabama defensive linemen, to watch and emulate their games after, are the Washington Redskins’ Jonathan Allen and Miami Dolphins’ Raekwon Davis.

“I know I am a lot smaller than him, but Jonathan Allen’s game really stood out to me,” Nolton said. “He was just so dominate and then, one person I idolized a lot this year was Raekwon Davis.”

According to Nolton, the Crimson Tide’s winning culture and commitment to excellence could go a long way in his recruitment.

“Just the tradition,” Nolton said. “The dominance they have on college football, they are one of the best teams every year. They send so many guys to the league, too.”

The schools, Nolton says, he is hearing the most from, before the offer from Alabama, include Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, LSU, Miami, and Florida State.