Two-Sport In-State Standout Antonio Kite Pledges to Alabama

The Crimson Tide has landed its first defensive back prospect in the recruiting class of 2022.

The Fourth of July provided some fireworks for the Alabama football program.

2022 athlete Antonio Kite, who was one of the first visitors to Tuscaloosa when the dead period ended last month, announced a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide via social media on Sunday.

"Alabama has Coach (Nick) Saban there, also Coach (Doug) Marrone, I have great relationships there and feel comfortable there," Kite has told Sports Illustrated All-American previously.

He chose Alabama over the likes of Tennessee, Florida State, UCF, South Carolina and others.

Kite, a two-sport star at Anniston High School, stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and is projected to play defensive back when he arrives in Tuscaloosa. He also owns an offer to play basketball for Coach Nate Oats and company.

On the hardwood, he was named the 2020 Alabama Sports Writer Association 4A Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

In high school, Kite only played basketball his freshman and sophomore seasons before suiting up on the gridiron for his junior campaign. He doubled as a wide receiver and defensive back last fall.

Kite is the third prospect in the last two recruiting cycles that Alabama has landed that also plays basketball, joining freshman defensive backs Ga'Quincy McKinstry and Terrion Arnold.

What is Alabama getting in the electric Kite?

"Antonio has maybe the most natural athleticism of all [Alabama DB targets] this class," Sports Illustrated All-American football recruiting director John Garcia Jr. previously said on the All Things Bama Podcast. "He is an outstanding basketball player helping Anniston win a state title but his future is in football and Antonio knows that. He knows he's a football player at the collegiate level...

"Kite is a true-cover corner similar to a Jaycee-Horn build. He's a little more compact but with great length, speed and explosiveness. I think he could end up playing Nickel or that traditional corner spot."