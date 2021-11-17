Uncommitted Offensive Targets for Alabama Football

Here are three remaining recruits Alabama could add to the offensive side of the football.

Alabama football's 2022 class is shaping up to be yet another home-run for head coach Nick Saban. Alabama climbed to the top of SI All-American's recruiting rankings this month, and looks to keep adding to its plethora of talent.

Early National Signing Day is now slightly less than a month away, so with that in mind here are a few uncommitted recruits that could add to Alabama's offensive firepower in the future.

Kendrick Law, ATH, Captain Shreve High School (Shreveport, La.)

Kendrick Law is listed as an athlete, but he has been able to showcase his explosiveness on offense for Captain Shreve this season.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds, Law has played both wide receiver and running back in high school. He is also a track and field runner, and boasts a sub-11-second 100-meter dash time. In his junior season, Law averaged 10 yards every time he touched the football.

Law visited Alabama recently on Nov. 6, and Alabama, Florida State, and in-state LSU appear to be the leaders in his recruitment.

Jovantae Barnes, RB, Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Running back Jovantae Barnes is a 6-foot, 190 pound running back whose commitment would give Alabama a second running back in the 2022 class.

Barnes has a nice capability to break tackles and has an impressive jump cut in his arsenal that he uses to side step defenders. He also has pass-catching ability out of the backfield that makes him valuable as an every-down back.

Barnes visited Alabama on Oct. 2, and the only other school he has visited is Florida State. Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and USC are also strong contenders.

Barion Brown, WR, Pearl-Cohn High School (Nashville, Tenn.)

Barion Brown is a wide receiver with impressive speed, previously having won the 100-meter dash in the state of Tennessee.

Brown is 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds, and has impressive big-play ability, whether it be downfield routes or racking up yards after the catch. His ability to stretch the field makes him a valuable asset to any offense.

Brown visited Alabama back in June, and is primarily competing with Kentucky for his commitment. TCU and Ole Miss are also in the mix.