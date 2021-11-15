What Domani Jackson's Recruitment Being Reopened Means for Alabama

Domani Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he was reopening his recruitment after being committed to USC since January. His decommitment came just a week after visiting Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide played LSU.

Jackson currently plays at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, so USC is right in his backyard. Mater Dei is the alma mater of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was also committed to USC early on in his recruitment process.

Jackson's decommitment is big news, especially for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has already flipped one cornerback in the class of 2022, as Thompson High's Tre'Quon Fegans decommitted from Miami to attend Alabama.

Alabama is also in the running for another high-profile DB in Earl Little Jr. Little and Jackson have built a relationship throughout their Crimson Tide recruitment, and Little was present during Jackson's official visit.

Current 2022 Alabama commits and Alabama players seem to want Jackson and Little to join them, and they have expressed it on social media.

Jackson was seen wearing Alabama gear on his official visit, which Jeremiah Alexander made sure to publicize on his Instagram.

Word on the street will tell you that Jackson is leaning towards the Crimson Tide now, with Michigan also in the running. Alabama has already claimed the top class in the SI All-American recruiting rankings with its 19 commits for the 2022 class.

Jackson is ranked no. 20 in the SI99 recruiting rankings, and he is the third overall cornerback. SI99 also ranked Jackson as the top recruit from the state of California. He would be joining Jake Pope, Tre'Quon Fegans, and Antonio Kite as the 2022 DB commits if he were to choose Alabama, with the Crimson Tide still in the running for Earl Little Jr as well.

The California native would certainly be a huge get for the Crimson Tide, and his presence would give Alabama an absolutely loaded defensive back room beginning in 2022.