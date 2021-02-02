What To Look For On 2021 National Signing Day

A look at what Alabama fans should keep an eye on during the traditional signing day this Wednesday

While the traditional National Signing Day on Wednesday might not bring the fireworks that University of Alabama fans saw back in December during the Early Signing Period, there is still plenty for Crimson Tide fans to keep an eye on.

Coach Nick Saban and company currently have 2021's No. 1 recruiting class in the nation per Sports Illustrated All-American. During the Early Signing Period, the Crimson Tide signed all but one of its 26 verbal commitments.

It filled massive positions of need like wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary. Alabama is also tied with Ohio State for the most SI99 members at 11.

But on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide will look to, maybe, add one or two more pieces to an already stellar class. It also needs to secure the signature of its one lone current commitment.

Here is everything you need to know as the 2021 recruiting cycle nears an end:

Early Enrollees

OT JC Latham (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

OT Tommy Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)

OC James Brockermeyer (All Saints Episcopal - Ft. Worth, Texas)

CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (Pinson Valley - Pinson, Ala.)

LB Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian - Mobile, Ala. )

WR Agiye Hall (Bloomingdale- Valrico, Fla.)

WR Jacorey Brooks (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.)

QB Jalen Milroe (Thompkins - Katy, Texas)

WR Christian Leary (Edgewater - Orlando, Fla.)

LB Ian Jackson (Prattville - Prattville, Ala.)

TE Robbie Ouzts (Rock Hill - Rock Hill, S.C.)

TE Caden Clark (gray-shirted in 2020) (Archbishop Hoban - Akron, Ohio)

DE Keanu Koht (Vero Beach - Vero Beach, Fla.)

OG Terrence Ferguson (Peach County - Fort Valley, Ga.)

DE Monkell Goodwine (Rock Creek Christian - Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Arriving in Summer 2021

LB Kendrick Blackshire (Duncanville - Duncanville, Texas)

DT Anquin Barnes (Lee - Montgomery, Ala.)

RB Camar Wheaton (Lakeview Centennial - Garland, Texas)

DT Tim Keenan (Ramsay - Birmingham, Ala.)

WR JoJo Earle (Aledo - Aledo, Texas)

OG Jaeden Roberts (North Shore - Houston, Texas)

CB Devonta Smith (La Salle - Cincinnati, Ohio)

S Kaine Williams (John Ehret - Marrero, La.)

DB Kadarius Calloway (Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Miss.)

DT Damon Payne (Belleville - Belleville, Mich.)

DE Dallas Turner (St. Thomas Aquinas - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

DB Khyree Jackson (East Mississippi Community College)

Wheaton Only Current Commit Waiting to Sign

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback is the only current Alabama commit that hasn't signed on the dotted line yet. He is expected to sign his national letter of intent around 8:30 a.m (CT) on Wednesday morning.

Wheaton ultimately chose the Crimson Tide over Oklahoma around Christmas Eve and has since stuck with that pledge. In a pandemic-shortened season, he rushed for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 on just 71 attempts.

Terrion Arnold to Reveal Choice on ESPN

Terrion Arnold, a highly-coveted defensive back out of Tallahassee, Fla., is expected to make his decision between Alabama, Georgia, and Florida at roughly 3 p.m (CT) and it will be televised from his school on ESPN.

The versatile play-maker can do it all in the secondary and has been wanted by the Crimson Tide coaching staff for a long time now. Over recent weeks, the battle for Arnold's services appear to be a two-team between Alabama and Georgia.

Arnold is also a standout basketball prospect and the Crimson Tide hoops staff have been involved in the process, recruiting him as well. He could join McKinstry and become the second player in this class to play sports in Tuscaloosa.

Could Alabama land a fifth wide receiver?

It's doubtful, but there have been plenty of surprises before.

Having already won the wide receiver lottery with prospects like Leary, Earle, Brooks, and Hall, the Crimson Tide is still in the mix for pass catcher Brian Thomas Jr., a Walker, La. native, along with home-state LSU and Texas A&M.

Each of the final three programs have led at one point or another in his recruitment, but as of now, the edge should go to the Bayou Bengals with Alabama on the outside looking in.