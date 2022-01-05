Which National Championship Stars Chose Between Alabama and Georgia?

Nick Saban and Alabama have been the kings of the college football recruiting world for quite some time.

Once Kirby Smart was hired as Georgia's new head coach, the Bulldogs started competing with Alabama for the recruiting title year in and year out. No one has competed with Alabama on the recruiting trail like Georgia has, and as a result of this competition the upcoming National Championship Game will showcase many players whose final decisions came down to either the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs.

Here are five major players in Monday's game that chose between Alabama and Georgia:

OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Evan Neal has been a staple on Alabama's offensive line for the last few seasons. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound monster has started every game for Alabama at left tackle in 2021, and has been key to protecting Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young's blindside.

Neal was graded by Pro Football Focus as the top offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has been mocked as high as first overall by various mock drafts.

Out of high school, Alabama and Georgia both competed hard for the IMG Academy product, but the Crimson Tide ultimately landed the star offensive tackle's pledge in the class of 2019, and he has been masterful this season, and his entire career.

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Arguably the top linebacker in all of college football, Nakobe Dean has been the centerpiece of the vaunted Georgia defense that has put up ridiculous numbers this season.

Alabama fell short of landing Dean in the 2019 recruiting cycle, and the 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker has been not only one of the best defenders for Georgia, but in the entire country.

Dean racked up 68 total tackles in 2021 as well as six sacks, and his speed and natural instincts have given opposing offenses fits as he can fly from sideline to sideline with ease to make seemingly difficult plays. Additionally, Dean won the 2021 Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football, and the film shows he was more than deserving.

LB Dallas Turner, Alabama

One of the pleasant surprises of the 2021 season, freshman linebacker Dallas Turner has been a major contributor for the consistently-improving Alabama defense.

Turner was a blue-chip recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, and both Alabama and Georgia were considered finalists for the premiere pass rusher.

Turner was thrust into a larger role midway through Alabama's season after injuries took down outside linebackers Chris Allen and Drew Sanders. The pass rusher has 6.5 sacks on the season and was named to multiple Freshman All-American teams. Turner will surely be a cornerstone of this defense for multiple seasons to come.

TE Darnell Washington

Alabama fans that watched the 2021 SEC Championship game will remember Darnell Washington's touchdown catch over linebacker Henry To'o To'o that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead.

Alabama recruited Washington in the class of 2020, but the Las Vegas native chose the Bulldogs in the end.

At 6-foot-7, Washington is a matchup nightmare for any defense, and though he has been underutilized this season with only nine catches, his size makes him a threat to touch the ball any time he is on the field. Smart will be sure to utilize his size and any weapon he has against Alabama in the upcoming game.

RB Trey Sanders, Alabama

One of the most sought-after recruits in the class of 2019, Trey Sanders was a highly-rated recruit out of IMG Academy and like his teammate Neal, chose Alabama over Georgia.

Sanders dealt with a multiple injuries over his first few years at Alabama from a torn ACL to a car wreck, but has finally found his way onto the field in 2021 due to injuries to fellow running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

Sanders has served as Alabama's number two running back for the latter half of the season, and has 309 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries. Alabama will look to get the ground game going again against Georgia much like the semifinal against Cincinnati, and Sanders will be integral in that plan.