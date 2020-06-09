Will Alabama Sign a Running Back in its 2021 Recruiting Class?

The University of Alabama is set to have one of, if not, best running back stables in the country in 2020.

Senior tailback Najee Harris is back for his final season in Tuscaloosa and, as the team's leader rushing last season last year, he finished with 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr., who is also a senior and has rushed for 878 yards and nine touchdowns in career, will see considerably playing time as well. Not to mention, former five-star recruit and redshirt-freshman, Trey Sanders, has fully healed from an ACL injury that cost him all of 2019.

The rest of the position group includes, sophomore Keilan Robinson, freshman and former four-star recruits Roydell Williams and Jase McClellan, and freshman Kyle Edwards.

With Harris and Brian Robinson as the only two backs set to leave after next season, it will be interesting to see what the Crimson Tide coaching staff does at the position for its 2021 recruiting class.

Here are a few names at the running back position that fans need to keep an eye on throughout the summer:

Three-star RB Joseph McKay (Central - Phenix City, Ala.)

McKay has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since mid-April, but more recently offers from Texas A & M, Virginia Tech, Memphis, and Arkansas have rolled in. Last season he rushed for 1,263 yards and 20 touchdowns on 178 carries, averaging 7.1 yards every time he toted the rock with Central Phenix City, who finished as the runner-up in the AHSAA 7A state playoffs.

"It was great," McKay told Bama Central after he snagged a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide. "It is always good to have an SEC offer. Me and Coach [Charles] Kelly stay in touch every now and then. I like Alabama a lot. It is a winning program and I am a winning person. Period."

It is also important to not that Alabama freshman offensive lineman, Javion Cohen, is his cousin. Florida State is also a school McKay has listed among his favorites.

Four-star RB Jaylin White (Dothan - Dothan, Ala.)

Although White does not have a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide yet, the staff has still be keeping in touch with this in-state standout through assistants Charles Kelly and Charles Huff.

The Dothan product's last two offers have come from SEC programs, Arkansas and Florida. White would have more than likely been a beneficiary of Alabama's camps in the summertime, but due to COVID-19, that is not an option anymore. Although, he did attend the Crimson Tide's Junior Day back in February.

White, who stands at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, will look to build off a junior campaign that saw 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. South Carolina and Florida State are two schools heavily in the mix as well.

Four-star RB Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield - West Bloomfield, Mi.)

Now, it might be far fetched to think Edwards, who is the nation's No. 3 running back according to 247Sports, ends up in the Crimson Tide's class due to the number of players at his position when would arrive in Tuscaloosa. The chance of immediate impact is limited from that sense.

Alabama offered the five-foot-11, 190 pound half back in January and coach Nick Saban recently did a Zoom meeting with him and his family. Another issue here would be getting him on campus for a visit as soon as possible, which the suspension on in-person recruiting visits could be lifted after July 31, but that remains to be seen.

Michigan, SEC powers LSU and Georgia, Oklahoma and Penn State are the major players in his recruitment at this point.