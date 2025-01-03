Recruiting Rundown: Tide Signees in Shine in Under Armour All-American Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide's 2024 football season ended on a sour note, dropping the fourth game of the year to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and ending the season with less than ten wins for the first time since 2007.
Despite the disappointing ending to a once promising season, Kalen DeBoer and his staff look to be in the driver's seat for a bounce back 2025 season, and it begins on the recruiting trail.
Alabama currently holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025 and several of its signees were on display this week in the annual Under Armour All-American Game.
5-Star quarterback Keelon Russell finished the game 7-of-11 for 120 yards and a score and was one of the most impressive players of the day, despite leaving early with an apparent ankle injury. He had strong words regarding Alabama's upcoming quarterback battle, telling On3's Steve Wiltfong, "What jumps to me is the fact [Alabama] wants me to come and be the starting quarterback ASAP."
Fellow 2025 5-Star signee Dijon Lee also participated in the game, facing off against some of the nation's top receiver prospects. He came away with three tackles, a pass deflection and an interception on the day.
4-Star tight end Marshall Pritchett saw time in Thursday's game as well, though he did not record any stats due to also leaving early with an apparent injury. He is ranked as a top-50 player in the state of Georgia, and flipped from North Carolina to the Crimson Tide back in October.
Finally, 2025 offensive lineman signee Micah Debose played on Thursday for Team Icon. He helped protect Russell while going head-to-head with many of the country's top defensive linemen.
2027 Alabama defensive line commit Ba'Roc Willis missed the cut for the All-American game this year as he is just a sophomore, but he took to social media himself this week to give Tide fans a preview of what's to come.
As for players the Tide is currently pursuing, 2025 5-Star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and 2026 5-Star EDGE Zion Elee were both on the field on Thursday.
Cantwell, the top ranked player at his position in the nation, has yet to make a commitment and is down to his top ten schools, consisting of Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Missouri and LSU.
Elee, who is also the top ranked at his position, is currently committed to Maryland, but is still being heavily pursued by many of the nation's top programs, including Alabama. He finished the game with a sack, tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Fellow elite 2026 prospect, tight end Kaiden Prothro, was also one of the participants for the Under Armour All-American Game. He is considering Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas and USC currently and is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position in the class.
In more 2026 news, 5-Star wide receiver Tristan Keys told On3 that Alabama is one of three schools standing out most to him currently. A Hattiesburg, Mississippi native, Keys is a 6-foot-2, 175 lb. target who is ranked as the No. 1 wideout in the class.
Derek Cooper, a top ranked athlete prospect in the 2026 class, is considering Alabama as one of his final schools. The talented two-way player from Hollywood, Florida has the Tide among a list that includes Miami, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Auburn.
In Crimson Tide hoops news, Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports named Alabama signee London Jemison as his biggest "stock-riser" of the 2025 class. "It was the progression of his shooting that made him such a priority, major recruit this summer, and the shooting has continued to go to the next level," he said. "We're seeing that progression continue with the shot making, with the creation and just the overall trajectory is continuing to ascend very rapidly."
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
