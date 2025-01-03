Recruiting Rundown: Tide Signees in Shine in Under Armour All-American Game

Updated rankings are less than a month away and on the latest show, @ebosshoops @TravisBranham_ and I talked about our biggest stock-risers in the class of 2025.



My pick was London Jemison.



📝 https://t.co/TGBVHbllcw

📺 https://t.co/el0L1bvXvV pic.twitter.com/l3YIYSQYsi