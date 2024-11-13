4-Star Hoops Talent Officially Signs with Alabama
Amari Allen, a 6-foot-7, 180 lb. elite wing talent in the 2025 class, announced this week that he officially signed with Alabama, becoming the first member of the class to do so. He has been committed to the Crimson Tide since September.
Allen told Brent Greenberg of 247Sports, "It’s exciting to make it official even though I’ve been 100% locked in on Alabama since I committed."
He continued, "[Alabama] made me feel like a priority. They were here on the first day of home visits, they came up twice for home visits. They were constantly calling me, my mom and my dad. Then just the proven success they have had with guys over the last four or five years, it just really stuck out compared to other programs."
Allen is the 2nd ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, and the 13th ranked small forward in the nation. He is lengthy perimeter player with the ability to score at will that also has the physical prowess to press teams defensively. He has all the tools to succeed in Nate Oats' system
He recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Homecoming game against Missouri.