5-Star DB Dijon Lee Signs with Alabama

The top player from the state of California is now officially part of the Crimson Tide's 2025 signing class.

One of the highest-rated recruits in Alabama's 2025 class has officially signed with the Crimson Tide. Dijon Lee put pen to paper on Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Day class.

The five-star defensive back out of Mission Viejo in California has been committed to Alabama since June 28 after taking his official visit to Tuscaloosa the week before. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Crimson Tide several times on social media since then.

Lee was one of the first players offered by Alabama once Kalen DeBoer took over as head coach. DeBoer was hired on Jan. 12, 2024, and Lee received an Alabama offer on Jan. 16 as a high-priority recruit for the new Crimson Tide staff. He was primarily recruited by defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist.

He is a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 player from the talent-rich state of California according to Rivals and 247. Lee chose the Tide over Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

Alabama is making a push to have the top overall signing class for the class of 2025. DeBoer is scheduled to speak to the media later this afternoon.

