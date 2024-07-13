5-Star Wide Receiver Announces Commitment to Crimson Tide
The Alabama football program continues to crush the recruiting trail as one of the highest-rated players announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham out of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Miss. has announced he'll play his college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to On3 Sports.
Cunningham is listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and is considered the No. 2 wide receiver, the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 13 overall prospect in the Class of 2025. He chose Alabama over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and others.
As a junior at Choctaw County he hauled in 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns on a 9-3 Class 3A Region 4 championship team. In total over three years in high school he's tallied 114 receptions for 2,150 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Cunningham joins Lotzeir Brooks as Alabama's second wide receiver in the Class of 2025 and becomes the Crimson Tide's 22nd commitment in the class. He was on campus for an official visit over the June 21st weekend and was courted by his primary recruiter in Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.
His commitment leaves Alabama in the No. 2 overall recruiting class but helps close the gap on Ohio State for the top class in the cycle according to 247Sports.