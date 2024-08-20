Alabama Adds Elite Running Back to Class of 2025
The Alabama football program picks up a big recruiting win on Tuesday by successfully flipping one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi.
5-star running back Akylin "AK" Dear announced himself as the newest member of Alabama's Class of 2025 according to On3 Sports. Dear is listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, and is considered the No. 2 running back, the No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 31 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
Dear is out of Quitman High School in Quitman, Miss and committed to Ole Miss in March before deciding to flip to the Crimson Tide. He joins Anthony "Turbo" Rogers as the other running back in Alabama's recruiting class. His commitment gives the Crimson Tide 21 commitments and keeps Alabama at the No. 2 overall class according to 247Sports.
As a junior, he rushed for 2,016 yards and 27 touchdowns on an 8-3 4A football team. He turned in 800 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground as a sophomore.
Dear enjoyed an official visit to the Capstone on June 14 but has been to Tuscaloosa numerous times over the last year to get to know Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie.