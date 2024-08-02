Alabama Basketball Makes Top 7 for No. 1 Overall Player in 2025 Class
Alabama basketball continues to make noise on the recruiting trail, as the Crimson Tide was named one of seven finalists for AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2025 cycle.
Alongside Alabama in Dybantsa's top-7 is Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Kansas State, Kansas and North Carolina. There's no current timeline for a decision.
Dybantsa is not only considered to be the top overall player in the rising senior class, but he's also considered by many draft analysts to be the best current NBA prospect in the country, high school or college. He's a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward who's incredibly skilled as a scorer and boasts a wingspan of over 7-feet.
Alabama has yet to lock down a visit date for Dybantsa, but he has ties to Alabama assistant coach Preston Murphy from his time on the AAU circuit as a young player.
Dybantsa recently announced he will be transferring to Utah Prep for his senior year. Last season, Dybantsa played at Prolific Prep in California, where he was teammates with current Alabama freshmen Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell.
Alabama is also in the mix for a number of other elite 2025 prospects, including 5-star guards Jasper Johnson and Mikel Brown Jr. The Crimson Tide doesn't have a commit yet in the 2025 class, but Oats and company are coming off a 2024 cycle where they reeled in the No. 2-ranked class in the country, which included multiple 5-stars.
Decisions for some of the top players in 2025 will likely start happening in early fall.