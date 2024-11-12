Alabama Basketball Recruiting Tracker
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide currently hold the 25th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Alabama is looking to return to the Final Four after its first appearance in 2023. The team is led by several key veteran players that will leave massive holes upon their departure at the end of the year, so a strong recruiting class is of critical importance.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (2)
Team Rankings - Through November 12, 2024
247Sports: No. 25
On3: No. 10
Rivals: No. 12
Commitments
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Committed 09/11/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 09/22/2024)
1. Amari Allen - Green Bay, Wisconsin
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 66 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 71 nationally, No. 18 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: No. 64 nationally, No. 21 position
2. London Jemison - Oakdale, Connecticut
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 38 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 1 state
On3: No. 37 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 50 nationally, No. 17 position
Class of 2026
Commitments
None (yet)
Important Basketball Recruiting Dates
- November 13, 2024: Basketball Early Signing Period Opens (Runs through November 20, 2024)
- April 16, 2025: Basketball Regular Signing Period Opens (Runs through May 21, 2025)