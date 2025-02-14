Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruiting Tracker: Class of 2026
A look at who is committed to the Crimson Tide for the signing class of 2026 and a preview of 2027.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are aiming to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation for 2026.
Here's a look at each commitment, plus an early preview at 2027. This listing will be regularly updated as necessary.
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (1)
Team Rankings - Through Feb. 14, 2025
247Sports: No. 54
On3: unranked
Rivals: No. 55
Commitments
1. Zyan Gibson - Gadsden, Alabama
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 177 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 94 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 69 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: No. 60 nationally, No. 4 position. No. 5 state
Class of 2027
247Sports: No. 1
On3: not ranked
Rivals: No. 1
Commitments
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Class of 2025
Team Rankings
247Sports: No. 3
On3: No. 3
Rivals: No. 4
Signings (21)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
Published