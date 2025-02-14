Bama Central

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruiting Tracker: Class of 2026

A look at who is committed to the Crimson Tide for the signing class of 2026 and a preview of 2027.

Mason Woods

Alabama Crimson Tide football helmets
Alabama Crimson Tide football helmets / Alabama Athletics
In this story:

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are aiming to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation for 2026.

Here's a look at each commitment, plus an early preview at 2027. This listing will be regularly updated as necessary.

Class of 2026

Hard Commits (1)

Team Rankings - Through Feb. 14, 2025

247Sports: No. 54
On3: unranked
Rivals: No. 55

Commitments

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)

1. Zyan Gibson - Gadsden, Alabama

Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 177 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 94 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 7 state
On3: No. 69 nationally, No. 9 position, No. 4 state
Rivals: No. 60 nationally, No. 4 position. No. 5 state

Class of 2027

247Sports: No. 1
On3: not ranked
Rivals: No. 1

Commitments

Class of 2025

Team Rankings

247Sports: No. 3
On3: No. 3
Rivals: No. 4

Signings (21)

  1. EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
  2. TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
  3. S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
  4. LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
  5. WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
  6. OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
  7. DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
  8. LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
  9. OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
  10. DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
  11. QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
  12. CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  13. DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  14. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  15. K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  16. LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  17. OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
  18. OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  19. TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
  20. RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
  21. WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

Home/Recruiting