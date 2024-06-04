Alabama Flips 4-Star Quarterback from SMU
Alabama football made a huge splash in the 2025 recruiting cycle on Tuesday, flipping 4-star quarterback Keelon Russell from SMU.
Russell, who ranks as a top-40 prospect and the No. 6 quarterback according to 247Sports composite rankings, had been committed to the Mustangs since September of 2023. He originally hails from Duncanville, Texas, flipping away from his home state team to join the Crimson Tide.
Russell stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 175 pounds. He possesses dual-threat ability as a quarterback, able to beat defenses with both his arms and legs. He has exceptional athleticism, and also runs track.
As a junior, he led Duncanville to the Texas 6A state title, the highest classification of high school football in the state. He threw for 3,483 yards on 71 percent completion with 38 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also added over 300 yards rushing with six touchdowns on the ground.
Russell was also a finalist for Elite 11, one of the top high school quarterback competitions in the country.
Russell adds to Alabama's fast-rising 2025 recruiting class, which will be the first full recruiting cycle for the Crimson Tide under head coach Kalen DeBoer and his new staff. Currently, the Alabama class ranks in the top 10 according to all major recruiting services.
Russell is the seventh 4-star or better player to commit to the Crimson Tide for the 2025 cycle, with four 3-star players committed as well.