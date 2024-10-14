Alabama Football Flips Mississippi State Commit Adding Top JUCO to Class of 2025
The Crimson Tide adds another defensive lineman for its Class of 2025.
In this story:
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team got good news on Monday as Kevonte Henry announced his intentions to flip his commitment from Mississippi State to Alabama, according to On3Sports. Henry is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Cerritos College in Lawndale, Calif. but is considered the No. 1 JUCO player in California and the No. 2 overall JUCO in the Class of 2025.
Henry is listed at 6-foot-4, 220 and will have two years of eligibility once he enrolls at the Capstone.
He gives Alabama 21 commitments in the Class of 2025 and leaves the Crimson Tide ranked with the No. 2 overall class. The class now includes three defensive linemen with Henry's decision and he'll join Steve Mboumoa as JUCO transfers.
Published |Modified