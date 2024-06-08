Alabama Football Receives Commitment from 4-Star California Cornerback
The Alabama football coaching staff celebrates its second recruiting win of the week after 4-star cornerback Chuck McDonald announced his intentions to commit to the Crimson Tide to On3Sports.
McDonald joins quarterback Keelon Russell as the second commitment of the week for head coach Kalen DeBoer and gives the Crimson Tide 12 total commits in the Class of 2025. The Mater Dei Monarch is considered the No. 9 cornerback, the No. 7 player in the state of California and the No. 76 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
He continues what's become a significant pipeline for Alabama as the Crimson Tide have received offensive lineman Tommy Brown, quarterback Bryce Young and cornerback Zabien Brown straight from Mater Dei out of high school. Alabama accepted cornerbacks Eli Ricks and Domani Jackson from the transfer portal who also attended Mater Dei.
McDonald gives the Crimson Tide its second cornerback in the class joining Zymear Smith from Maryland. Its 12 commitments boosts Alabama's Class of 2025 to the No. 4 overall class and the top class in the SEC, trailing just Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson according to 247Sports.
His commitment, like Russell's, comes on the heels of an official visit as he was part of Alabama's first big recruiting weekend of the summer last week.
McDonald is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds and was credited with 34 tackles, seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery in 13 games. as a junior while Mater Dei went 13-1.