Alabama Football Receives Commitment From 4-Star Offensive Lineman
The Alabama football coaching staff started its week off with good news as 4-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide according to On3 Sports.
Carroll becomes Alabama's first offensive lineman commit in the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman is out of Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pa. and is considered the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and the No. 5 player in the state of Pennslyvania according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Crimson Tide now has 13 members in its Class of 2025 and has moved up to the No. 3 overall class behind just Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Carroll was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for an official visit as the Crimson Tide ramps up its summer recruiting. Alabama has now received three commitments in the last week as Carroll joins quarterback Keelon Russell and cornerback Chuck McDonald.
The offensive lineman had several interesting occurrences over the last few months while considering his college options. Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic sent a video through social media emphasizing his excitement about an upcoming visit in March. Carroll ran into former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson in an airport in April and sent time with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban at A-Day.
He comes from an athletic family as his father, also Michael, played linebacker at Penn State while his mother Letitia played basketball at Michigan State. Caroll's spent time on the defensive line and as a wrestler in the offseason showing strong athletic versatility for his size.