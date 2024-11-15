Alabama Hoops Adds to 2025 Class
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide earned another commitment for the 2025 class this week.
4-Star shooting guard Davion Hannah from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri announced his commitment to Alabama on social media.
Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the talented guard transferred to the Link Academy in June of this year ahead of his senior season of basketball. The Link Academy Lions are one of the nation's premier basketball prep teams, having won the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other top high schools teams in the country along the way.
The Lions are ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation this season by Max Preps and are 2-0 thus far with wins over the Oklahoma City Storm and South Central Prep.
Hannah is a lengthy, athletic combo guard with the ability to drive the basket and create opportunities for himself. He has elite burst and quickness, both of which are typically excellent traits in the Oats system, and has shown some prowess as a pull up shooter.
Alabama basketball signed its first member of the 2025 class this week, making things official with 4-Star Amari Allen. As of now, Nate Oats and the Tide hold the No. 27 class in the nation, according to247Sports' composite ranking.