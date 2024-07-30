Alabama Lands Class of 2027 Linebacker Commitment
The Alabama football coaching staff is officially off to a head start for its Class of 2027 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday Ba'Roc Willis announced his intention to commit to the Crimson Tide according to On3 Sports.
Willis is an unranked edge rusher and linebacker in the Class of 2027 out of Moody High School in Moody, Ala. The rising sophomore is listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and committed to Alabama over offers from Georgia, LSU, Auburn and others.
The linebacker made his decision after attending Alabama's Champions Cookout in Tuscaloosa over the weekend however nothing is set in stone as he still has 29 months until he's able to sign his letter of intent.
He's the Crimson Tide's only commitment in the Class of 2027 to date.
This story will be updated.