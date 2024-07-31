Alabama Lands Second Commitment in 2027 Class
For the second time this week, Alabama has landed a commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, adding edge rusher JaBarrius Garror on Wednesday afternoon.
Garror is an in-state product, hailing from Mobile, Alabama where he attends Vigor High School. Vigor also produced Micah DeBose, a commit in Alabama's 2025 class that's currently ranked in the top-2 nationally.
Garror stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs right at 200 pounds, but both of those measurements may change significantly between now and the time he enrolls in college in three years.
Earlier this week, Alabama landed Ba'Roc Willis, another edge rusher in the 2027 class that's also an in-state prospect, coming from Moody High School. Both players are rising sophomores in high school, and while the 2027 class doesn't have consensus recruiting rankings quite yet, both prospects are viewed as some of the best in their class.
The in-state commits are notable, coming off a week where in-state rival Auburn flipped multiple in-state commits away from Alabama in the 2025 class. Analysts and fans have expressed concern over head coach Kalen DeBoer's ability to recruit in-state, though his No. 2-ranked class in 2025 is still filled with loads of talent from outside Alabama.
These two commits, however, give DeBoer an excellent starting point to build on for his in-state recruiting in the future. Alabama's 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1, likely due to the fact that hardly any schools have taken a commit from a 2027 prospect so far. Regardless, it's a strong foundation for DeBoer to build from.