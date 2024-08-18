Alabama Loses 4-Star Linebacker to SEC Rival
The Alabama football program got a bit of bad news on Sunday morning as 4-star linebacker Jaedon Harmon took to social media to announce his intentions to flip his commitment from the Crimson Tide to SEC rival Tennessee.
Harmon committed to Alabama on April 14, but becomes Tennessee's second addition to its Class of 2025 in two days after seeing 5-star tackle David Sanders Jr. commit to the Volunteers on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect out of Rome is considered the No. 18 linebacker and the No. 19 player in the state of Georgia. He recorded 80 tackles with five sacks and an interception, helping his team go 11-2 in Georgia's Class 5A football as a junior.
Alabama is left with 20 commitments in its Class of 2025 and still maintains its No. 2 ranking from 247Sports.