Alabama Loses 4-Star Linebacker to SEC Rival

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jaedon Harmon has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 215 LB from Rome, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April



“Vol Nation the time is now!! GBO🍊”https://t.co/9iudumdRiv pic.twitter.com/irncMHkWi0