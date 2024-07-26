Alabama Loses Class of 2026 Cornerback Commitment
The Alabama football program endured a recruiting loss on Friday when Class of 2026 defensive back Jamarrion Gordon announced intentions to flip his commitment from the Crimson Tide and join the UCF Golden Knights football program.
Gordon, a 5-foot-11 185-pound defensive back committed to Alabama on May 18, but told On3 Sports his decision to decommit and go with the Big 12 program. He was the Crimson Tide's first commitment in the Class of 2026 and his decision leaves Alabama with just one player currently committed in the rising junior class, although the cycle still has 17 months remaining until next year's early-signing date.
The Jackson High School product is a 4-star recruit and is considered the No. 10 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2026.
Jackson finished the 2023 season with an 11-1 record, winning the Alabama Class 4A Region 1 championship but ultimately losing in the third round of the playoffs. Gordon reportedly tallied 30 tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups in those 12 games as a sophomore.
Alabama's lone commit in the Class of 2026 is now 4-star cornerback Dorian Barney.