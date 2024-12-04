Alabama Officially Adds Speedy Cornerback Chuck McDonald
Alabama football is adding another talented defensive back from the state of California. Chuck McDonald officially signed with the Crimson Tide during Wednesday's early signing day.
McDonald, who is from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, has been committed to the Crimson Tide since early June after taking his official visit in late May. He chose Alabama over USC, UCLA, Oregon and LSU.
The cornerback is a consensus 4-star prospect and one of the top players from the state of California. He also runs track for Mater Dei and has posted blazing times in the 100-meter competition.
McDonald becomes the next in a long line of highly-rated players from Mater Dei to join the Crimson Tide, including two current Alabama defensive backs in Zabien Brown and Domani Jackson. Alabama's first Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young also played his high school ball at Mater Dei
Although he signed during the early signing period, McDonald is not expected to enroll until the summer.
