Alabama Signs 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jackson Lloyd For Class of 2025
National Early Signing Date is Wednesday and the Alabama football program is reaping the harvest of its recruiting labors in the Class of 2025 by announcing its future members of the Crimson Tide program.
Alabama football announced 4-star offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd signed his letter of intent. Lloyd, out of Carmel High School, is listed at 6-foot-7, 280 and is considered the No. 3 player in California and the No. 7 tackle in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.
The three-sport athlete will enroll early and focus on football for the first time in his life after splitting his time excelling in basketball and baseball. Lloyd was recruited by head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff while at Washington, and that intensified with the staff's move to Alabama.
He joins an offensive line class that features Michael Carroll, Micah DeBose and Mal Waldrep as Alabama looks to protect 5-star quarterback Keon Russell. Lloyd played in the post, averaging 15 points per game and was a power hitter in baseball, showing his athleticism and versatility.
Lloyd visited Tuscaloosa in late January and committed to the Crimson Tide in June over offers from Ohio State and Southern California. He was reportedly the first offensive player DeBoer and his staff offered a scholarship to after arriving in Tuscaloosa.