Punter Alex Asparuhov Signs With Alabama's 2025 Class
Punter Alex Asparuhov signed his NCAA letter of intent to join the Alabama football program on Wednesday. He put the pen to paper at the San Joaquin Memorial gym in front of family and friends in a moment that he'll never forget.
Asparuhov committed to the Crimson Tide on June 15 following an official visit to Alabama just one day earlier. He clearly liked what he saw as fellow SEC programs Florida and Oklahoma were also schools that gave him an offer.
Asparuhov, considered the No. 3 punter in the Class of 2025 by specialist expert Jamie Kohl, announced his commitment on his social media on Saturday while taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa.
He became the Crimson Tide's first specialist in the class and brought Alabama to 15 total commits in its No. 3 ranked Class of 2025 at the time. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound kicker and punter is out of San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, Calif.
Kohl describes Asparuhov as the most fundamentally sound punter in the class grading out as a 5-star punter at his camps. He had scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Florida in addition to Alabama.
As a junior, he appeared in 10 games making 32 punts for 1,392 total yards averaging 43.5 yards per punt with a long of 68 yards, downing 14 inside the 20-yard line. He also had 21 touchbacks off the kicking tee on 34 kickoffs. He made 15 of 17 extra point attempts and converted six of nine field goal tries with a long of 42 yards.