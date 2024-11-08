Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Baseball Continues to Roll
While the Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide football team stayed mostly quiet during the bye week ahead of their showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge, and Nate Oats and the Tide hoops squad stayed focused on opening week, Rob Vaughn and his staff continued putting together another strong baseball class for 2026.
Alabama added a commitment from right handed pitcher Arian Vargas from Lanham, Maryland. According to Perfect Game, Alabama now has the 17th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2026.
Though Crimson Tide football were not as lucky as baseball this week to land any commitments, Alabama did extend several offers to many talented prospects.
Current Michigan State commit and 3-Star running back in the 2025 class Jace Clarizio shared news of his latest offer on social media.
Clarizio has been committed to the Spartans since May, but according to Steve Wiltfong of On3, he has a visit scheduled with Alabama for the Tide's game against Mercer.
2026 4-Star running back Jae Lamar, who is ranked as the No. 14 back in the nation, received an offer from Alabama this week as well. He stands at 6-foot, 205 lbs. and has over 800 rushing yards this season and ten touchdowns for the Colquitt County Packers in Georgia.
A pair of 2027 recruits also received offers this week as DeBoer looks to get an early start on his class that already has two excellent commitments. Tight end Ahmad Hudson and running back Noah Roberts both took to social media to share news of their latest offers.
Hudson, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana for 2027, is already 6-foot-6 and 230 lbs. as just a sophomore. He is rated as a 5-Star talent, so creating a relationship early could certainly pay off for the Tide.
Noah Roberts, another member of the 2027 class, is a unrated prospect currently, but similar to Hudson , already has a build similar to that of a division one talent. Standing at 6-foot-1, 195 lbs., Roberts has the ideal size for a versatile back that can be used in multiple phases of the game.
Elite 2026 prospect Lamar Brown, who is currently rated as the No. 6 player in the nation, announced his final six schools on social media, including Alabama among LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF and Miami.
Fellow member of the 2026 class, Rodney Dunham, also announced his final list of schools that included Alabama. Dunham is the fifth ranked edge rusher in the nation. His other schools in consideration are South Carolina, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Florida State, Duke and Ohio State.
Much like Crimson Tide baseball, Alabama Women's hoops had a massive week, landing an elite talent in the 2025 class.
2025 espnW Top-100 ranked talent Lourdes Da Silva Costa announced her commitment to the Tide, becoming the third member of the class. She shared a post on social media, saying, "1000% committed! I'm happy and excited to announce that I will continue my academic and basketball journey at the University of Alabama! I'm blessed and thankful to everyone who has been a part of my journey."
Standing at 6-foot-3, Da Silva is able to play with a versatile style that allows her to not only crash both the offensive and defensive glass, but have the ability to run the floor as well.
Kristi Curry and her staff also dipped into the 2026 class this week, extending an offer to combo guard Amayah Garcia from DeSoto, Texas.
Garcia holds over 30 division one offers, and is one of the most sought after players in the class.
Class of 2026 guard Tarris Bouie put on an absolute clinic this week, dropping 42 points across two games in the Phenom Hoops Jamboree. He currently holds offers from five division one programs, including the Crimson Tide.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 160 lbs., Bouie is a slender guard, but he has great length and a clear ability to score that would fit well in the Nate Oats scheme.
