Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Baseball Continues to Roll

NEWS: Five-Star IOL Lamar Brown is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 280 IOL from Erwinville, LA is ranked as the No. 8 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (No. 1 IOL) per On3



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/kX552HmLwt pic.twitter.com/cywM7p19Ad