Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Breaks Into 2026 Class
Kalen Deboer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, compared to several schools across the nation and even within the SEC, have gotten a bit of a slow start on the 2026 recruiting front. While the Tide previously held commitments from four prospects, each of the talented players reopened their commitments in recent months, leaving Alabama with zero commitments in the class.
This week, however; DeBoer and his staff began to turn the tide, landing a premiere prospect in the 2026 class and potentially signaling a new approach to next year's recruiting cycle.
The Crimson Tide received a commitment from coveted 2026 cornerback Zyan Gibson, an elite 4-Star prospect out of Gadsden, Alabama. he is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 94 player nationally.
He made his announcement on a live stream on social media, initially donning a Tennessee Volunteers hat before tossing it aside for an Alabama one.
In the 2025 recruiting class, Alabama failed to sign any of the top-10 in-state prospects available. Meanwhile, the Tide's rival across the state, Auburn, cleaned up in the Yellowhammer state on the recruiting trail, landing commitments from eight of the top-10. While it is early in the cycle, the commitment of Gibson could indicate a trend in how DeBoer and his staff plan to approach 2026.
In more 2026 news, tight end Kaiden Prothro from Bowdon, Georgia told Chad Simmons of on3 that seven schools are separating themselves from the pack in his recruitment. Alabama was one of the schools listed alongside Florida State, Texas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.
Looking even further into the future, 2027 4-Star Crimson Tide commit Jabarrious Garror was named First Team All-State for Class 5A after an impressive season for the Vigor Wolves from the edge rusher position. He finished 2024 with an incredible 104 total tackles, 56 TFL's and 21.5 sacks.
As for the 2025 class, many of Alabama's signees received impressive honors this week, beginning with Crimson Tide legacy Mal Waldrep.
The 6-foot-5, 320 lb. offensive lineman from Phenix City, Alabama was named to the 7A All-State First Team. He helped guide the Red Devils to a 10-3 record this season and a berth in the state title game where they ultimately fell to the Thompson Warriors.
Fellow 2025 signee Lotzeir Brooks also took home some hardware this week, earning the award for the New Jersey Football Player of the Year. Brooks was nothing short of sensational this season, finishing with 48 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Another 2025 signee, quarterback Keelon Russell, was spotted this week attending the Dallas Mavericks matchup with the LA Clippers and was seen before the game speaking with former Dodgers pitcher and current free agent Clayton Kershaw. Russell was sporting his new Gatorade Player of the Year Jacket after receiving the award a week prior.
As for transfer portal news this week, the Crimson Tide remained active once again, signing three players and improving the 2025 roster with experienced talent.
First was Texas A&M transfer offensive lineman Kam Dewberry who joins Alabama with just a year of eligibility remaining. In three seasons with the Aggies, the 6-foot-4, 330 lb. behemoth appeared in 30 games, notching most of his time on the interior of the offensive line.
Next was Colorado transfer linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. Alabama will be the fourth school the former 4-Star prospect has suited up for, as he has spent time with Michigan, Charlotte and Colorado. In four seasons of action, the Maryland product has compiled an impressive 206 tackles, eight pass deflections, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Finally, Alabama added coveted wide receiver transfer Isaiah Horton from Miami. The 6-foot-4, 205 lb. target is a massive wideout with a huge catch radius that can not only stretch the field vertically, but be a consistent red zone threat as well. He hauled in 56 receptions for 616 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 for the Canes.
In Alabama men's basketball news, Taylen Kinney, top-20 talent in the 2026 recruiting class, officially named Alabama among his top-15 schools this week. The full list included the Tide among Georgia, Illinois, Purdue, Kansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky, Kansas State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Xavier.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
