Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Soars in Early Signing Period, Locks in Over 20 Prospects
The Alabama Crimson Tide locked in over 20 talented 2025 prospects as the early signing period for football opened this week.
While most of the class was made of names that Tide fans expected to sign on Wednesday, this week did bring a few surprises on the recruiting trail.
Early Wednesday morning, 3-Star running back Jace Clarizio, who announced his flip to Alabama on November 26 from Michigan State, officially returned to the Spartans and signed with his hometown team.
While it was certainly a loss for the class, Alabama earned an impressive flip of their own, securing 4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows from LSU. The talented wideout from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas was a longtime Tigers commit, but following the departure of 5-Star quarterback Bryce Underwood, LSU's 2025 class has been in changing rapidly.
Arguably the most electrifying signee of the class, Keelon Russell, received high praise from Kalen DeBoer in his Wednesday press conference. The first year Crimson Tide coach spoke of his new quarterback's "swagger" and leadership abilities.
"He’s helped become a major part of bringing and keeping this class together, which is what you want out of any leader especially these key guys, especially your quarterback," DeBoer said of the talented signal caller.
A full transcript of DeBoer's wednesday press conference can be found here.
Several of the Tide's latest signees took to social media this week to share their excitement over joining their new team. Take a look at the best social media reactions.
Kicker/punter Alex Asparuhov, who is the lone specialist in the 2025 class, immediately let fans know when he made it official with Alabama, saying on X (formerly known as Twitter), "It's official. Roll Tide! Let's get to work!" He also made sure to tag the Tide's special teams coordinator Jay Nunez.
Georgia native linebacker Luke Metz, who held offers from nearly all of the Crimson Tide's conference rivals, kept it simple in his post, captioning it with nothing more than, "#LANK."
Much like his new teammate, fellow 2025 signee London Simmons kept it short on social media, captioning his post with, "#AGTG," an acronym commonly used to represent the phrase, "All glory to God."
Even Alabama's coaches joined in on social media with outside linebackers coach Christina Robinson, highlighting his excitement for 4-Star signee Justin Hill. "Couldn't be more excited to welcome [Justin Hill] and his family to Alabama. May great days ahead. Roll Tide," Robinson wrote.
In one of the few bits of negative news on the recruiting trail for the Tide this week, Alabama commit Ty Haywood was the lone commitment to remain unsigned through the opening day of the early signing period. The 5-Star prospect is reportedly considering a flip to the Michigan Wolverines.
As for players not in the 2025 recruiting class, the Crimson Tide extended a few offers to more impressive prospects this week from the 2026 class and beyond.
Dre Quinn, a 4-Star edge rusher in the 2026 recruiting class, took to social media this week to share news of an Alabama offer. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 player at his position in the nation.
Fellow 2026 prospect Jae Lamar, who picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide in November, was in town for Alabama's dismantling of the Auburn Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
Former 2026 Alabama commit Jamarrion Gordon, who flipped to UCF in July of this year, reopened his recruitment this week. He is a Yellowhammer State native, hailing from Jackson, Alabama and is ranked as the No. 15 player in the state.
The hosted over 40 talented prospects for last week's Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn. Several players took to social media to share their experiences. Take a look a the best reactions.
2026 cornerback Zyan Gibson from Gadsden City, Alabama was one of those players, speaking on the impressive performance of the Tide's defense against Auburn to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports.
The talented prospect said, "Defense played fast and aggressive. (...) They were flying all over the place." Alabama's defense held the Tigers to less than 100 rushing yards in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
2027 Alabama commit Jabarrious Garror was one of many players in town for the Iron Bowl last saturday, taking to social media to share his experience from the visit. "Had a great time back at home," the talented defender wrote in his post.
2027 edge rusher D'ante Seals from Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Alabama also took to social media following his visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend. "Had a great time [in Tuscaloosa] today. Appreciate the game day experience. Shout out to [Coach Freddie Roach].
For a full breakdown of the latest 2025 signees as well as a preview of the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker.
In non-football news, Alabama men's basketball's top target in the 2025 class AJ Dybantsa officially announced his final four schools this week, including the Tide among Kansas, BYU and North Carolina. His father was in attendance in Chapel Hill for Alabama's blowout victory over the Tar Heels on Wednesday evening.
Alabama basketball signee Amari Allen, in just the second game of his senior year, finished with a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. He signed his letter of intent with the Crimson Tide on November 13th.
For a full look at the 2025 class and more for Alabama men's basketball, take a look at the Alabama basketball recruiting tracker.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)