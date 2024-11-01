Bama Central

Recruiting Rundown: Bama's Top Targets React to Homecoming Weekend

Alabama was active on the recruiting trail this week after a successful homecoming weekend, extending offers and scheduling visits with some of the nation's top prospects.

Mason Woods

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide cheerleaders cheer during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Rosters were finalized for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, featuring five Crimson Tide commits and one Tide target.

Running back Anthony Rogers and offensive linemen Micah DeBose and Mal Waldrep, who all committed to Alabama this summer, are joined by Auburn commit and top Tide target Anquon Fegans out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Fegans recently took a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's Homecoming game.

For the Mississippi side, Caleb Cunningham and Akylin Dear made the roster, both of which also committed to Alabama this summer.

Class of 2025 wideout Naeshaun Montgomery out of Miami, Florida scheduled a visit with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 165 lb. speedster is expected to be in town November 16th for Alabama's game against Mercer.

2025 commit Lotzier Brooks out of Millville, New Jersey was selected for the Navy All-American Game. The 5-foot-9, 170 lb. wideout committed to the Crimson Tide back in April.

Class of 2026 4-Star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton named Alabama in his list of final seven schools that included Indiana, Georgia, Florida State, Colorado, Miami and Texas A&M as well. Alabama also extended offers to fellow class of 2026 prospects Jamarion Matthews from Harvest, Alabama and Israel Briggs from California.

In Crimson Tide hoops news, 2025 Top-35 recruit Davion Hannah named his final list of four schools, including Alabama alongside Ohio State, Missouri and Cincinnati.

Alabama baseball was also active this week, landing a commitment from class of 2026 right handed pitcher Evan Malone. Malone is a local prospect from Northridge High School right in the heart of Tuscaloosa. Rob Vaughn and his staff, after putting together a top 10 class in 2025, look to be building another strong class for 2026.

Recruits React to Homecoming Weekend

Several Crimson Tide commits and prospects were in attendance for Alabama's return to form against Missouri on homecoming weekend.

5-star tackle and No. 2 overall player in the nation Jackson Cantwell looked to enjoy his time in Tuscaloosa.

Recent Alabama commit Marshall Pritchett was also in attendance this past weekend, and shared some of his thoughts on social media as well.

Class of 2026 athlete Derrek Cooper was in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. He's the fifth ranked player in the state of Florida, holding offers from over 15 division one programs.

