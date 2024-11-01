Recruiting Rundown: Bama's Top Targets React to Homecoming Weekend
Rosters were finalized for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, featuring five Crimson Tide commits and one Tide target.
Running back Anthony Rogers and offensive linemen Micah DeBose and Mal Waldrep, who all committed to Alabama this summer, are joined by Auburn commit and top Tide target Anquon Fegans out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.
Fegans recently took a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Tide's Homecoming game.
For the Mississippi side, Caleb Cunningham and Akylin Dear made the roster, both of which also committed to Alabama this summer.
Class of 2025 wideout Naeshaun Montgomery out of Miami, Florida scheduled a visit with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 165 lb. speedster is expected to be in town November 16th for Alabama's game against Mercer.
2025 commit Lotzier Brooks out of Millville, New Jersey was selected for the Navy All-American Game. The 5-foot-9, 170 lb. wideout committed to the Crimson Tide back in April.
Class of 2026 4-Star interior offensive lineman Zykie Helton named Alabama in his list of final seven schools that included Indiana, Georgia, Florida State, Colorado, Miami and Texas A&M as well. Alabama also extended offers to fellow class of 2026 prospects Jamarion Matthews from Harvest, Alabama and Israel Briggs from California.
In Crimson Tide hoops news, 2025 Top-35 recruit Davion Hannah named his final list of four schools, including Alabama alongside Ohio State, Missouri and Cincinnati.
Alabama baseball was also active this week, landing a commitment from class of 2026 right handed pitcher Evan Malone. Malone is a local prospect from Northridge High School right in the heart of Tuscaloosa. Rob Vaughn and his staff, after putting together a top 10 class in 2025, look to be building another strong class for 2026.
Recruits React to Homecoming Weekend
Several Crimson Tide commits and prospects were in attendance for Alabama's return to form against Missouri on homecoming weekend.
5-star tackle and No. 2 overall player in the nation Jackson Cantwell looked to enjoy his time in Tuscaloosa.
Recent Alabama commit Marshall Pritchett was also in attendance this past weekend, and shared some of his thoughts on social media as well.
Class of 2026 athlete Derrek Cooper was in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. He's the fifth ranked player in the state of Florida, holding offers from over 15 division one programs.
2025 Football Commits
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Caleb Cunningham, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Ackerman, Mississippi (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Dorian Barney, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (Committed 05/19/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)