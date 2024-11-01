Recruiting Rundown: Bama's Top Targets React to Homecoming Weekend

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Zykie Helton (2026) is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 265 IOL from Carrollton, GA is ranked as a Top 275 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go?⬇️https://t.co/qJ0I6cfFL7 pic.twitter.com/XMfLcG9AfT