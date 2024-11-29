Recruiting Rundown: Crimson Tide Prepares for Massive Iron Bowl Weekend
Despite a devastating loss at the hands of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide put together a strong week on the recruiting trail.
Alabama added commitments from two talented prospects this week: 2025 running back Jace Clarizio and 2027 athlete Alexander Ward.
Clarizio, who had been previously committed to Michigan State since May, announced his decision on November 26th, becoming the 22nd commit in the 2025 class.
2027 athlete Alexander Ward, on a livestream hosted by On3, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide this week as well. When asked about the decision, Ward said, "Just how the coaches accepted me and the brotherhood how they operate and develop their players, I really trust them."
Ward plays both wide receiver and cornerback and possesses excellent skill sets at both positions. He was asked what side of the ball he intends to play on when he arrives in Tuscaloosa, and responded, "Both."
The Crimson Tide picked up a prediction to land 2025 4-Star wideout and current LSU commit Derek Meadows. Standing at 6-foot-5, 200 lbs., Meadows is a lengthy wideout with a massive catch radius that can haul in contested passes with ease.
Samari Matthews, a 6-foot, 180 lb. cornerback and 4-Star prospect in the 2026 class, announced his final list of eight schools this week, including the Crimson Tide among Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida State, Penn State and South Carolina.
Another elite 2026 talent, 4-Star wide receiver Jabari Brady from Pompano Beach, Florida, named Alabama in his list of final schools. The talented wideout named 10 schools in his final list, including the Tide among Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Missouri, Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.
In Crimson Tide hoops news, recent Alabama signees London Jemison and Davion Hannah put together strong performances for their high school teams this week. Hannah, who committed on November 15th and signed less than a week later, is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard with incredible versatility on both ends of the floor. The Link Academy took on fellow elite prep school Veritas and Hannah put up eleven points, six rebounds and three blocks. Take a look at a highlight from the game.
6-foot-8, 200 lb. power forward London Jemison, who committed to the Tide in September, put up an incredible performance in the National Prep Showcase this week. Taking on the Perkiomen Panthers of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Jemison put up 25 points and eight rebounds.
In more Alabama football news, 2025 5-Star commit Keelon Russell announced his signing date this week. The No. 1 player in the state of Texas, who flipped from SMU in June, is set to sign with the Crimson Tide on December 4th.
Recent Alabama commit Ivan Taylor, who made his announcement just last week, spoke to Joseph Hastings of On3 following Alabama's loss to Oklahoma, and locked in his commitment, saying, “I want to play with the best and also train to be the best.”
Fellow 2025 commit Mal Waldrep took to social media this week to share a workout video in which the senior put on an impressive display of strength. Waldrep is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 player in the state of Alabama.
4-Star cornerback commit Chuck McDonald was also active on social media this week, sharing a highlight from his most recent game. The talented defender is seen in the clip barreling down the middle on what appears to be a cornerback blitz and tackling the ball carrier for a safety.
Lotzeir Brooks, a 5-foot-9, 170 lb. wideout from Millville, New Jersey also put together an impressive highlight reel this week, hauling in an incredible one-handed grab along the sideline in Millville's game against Winslow Township.
Football Commits Visiting This Weekend
2025
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
2027
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
Football Targets Visiting this Weekend
2025
ATH Derick Smith, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. - Selma, Alabama (Auburn Commit)
ATH Harry Dalton III, 5-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Dinwiddie, Virginia (USC Commit)
2026
- ATH Jackson Samuels Ford, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Malvern, Pennsylvania
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden City, Alabama
- DL Trashawn Ruffin, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs. - Mount Olive, North Carolina (Texas A&M commit)
- EDGE Dre Quinn, 6-foot-4, 217 lbs. - Norcross, Georgia
- OL Bear McWhorter, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - White, Georgia
- QB Jared Curtis, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee
- RB Jonaz Walton, 5-foot-9, 200 lbs. - Carrolton, Georgia
- S Kaiden Hall, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Milton, Florida
- TE Kaiden Prothro, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Bowdon, Georgia
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 225 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia
- WR Cedarian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Alexander City, Alabama
- WR Tayshon Bardo, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Mishawaka, Indiana
2025 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Jace Clarizio, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - East Lansing, Michigan (Committed 11/26/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Committed 11/18/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)
2025 Alabama Men's Basketball Commits
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/15/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/15/2024)
