Recruiting Rundown: Early Signing Period Kicks Off for the Crimson Tide
The early signing period for non-football sports began this week, and the Alabama Crimson Tide was very active across several sports.
Nate Oats and the Alabama men's hoops team officially signed 4-Star Amari Allen this week. The 6-foot-5, 180 lb. small forward committed to the Tide in September and is now the first member of the 2025 class to sign. He is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Wisconsin and chose Alabama over the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, Georgetown and more.
He is expected to be in Mackey Arena for the Tide's trip to Purdue this week, according to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports.
Kristy Curry and the Alabama women's basketball team were also active, signing the first members of their 2025 class as well. Tianna Chambers, a 6-foot-1 guard from Aurora, Colorado, who committed to Alabama in July, was the first to officially sign.
4-Star forward Joy Egbuna followed as the second member of the class to officially sign. Egbuna is a 6-foot-3 forward from Arlington, Texas. Head coach Kristy Curry took to social media to share her thoughts on the signing, saying in a post on X, "So excited to welcome [Egbuna] to the Bama Family. Her high-energy and physical presence around the rim will make for a great addition to our front court."
Fellow 4-Star prospect Lourdes Da Silva Costa signed with the Tide this week as well. Da Silva is ranked as the No. 51 player in the ESPN top-100 rankings and committed to Alabama earlier this month. Curry said on X regarding the signing, "[Da Silva's] high motor and versatility on both sides of the ball will make for a great addition to our fast paced style of play."
Two of Oats and the Tide's top targets in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa and Davion Hannah, announced changes to their commitment dates.
Hannah is expected to announce on Friday, November 15 while Dybantsa announced he will be moving his date up to December.
Alabama track and field were also active on the recruiting trail this week, officially signing Timothy Kibet from St. Thomas Kapchorwa in Iten, Kenya to the cross country team.
In Crimson Tide football news, Alabama lost former commit Caleb Cunningham to Ole Miss this week. the 6-foot-3 wideout made his flip official on social media this week.
Alabama is expected to host several top targets for the game against Mercer this weekend. 4-Star wideout Brody Keefe from Charlotte, North Carolina announced via social media that he will be in Tuscaloosa.
D'Ante Seals, a class of 2027 edge rusher from Trussville, Alabama also took to social media to announce his visit. He is currently an unranked prospect, but is already 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. as just a sophomore.
4-Star and current Florida Commit Naeshaun Montgomery will also be in town for a visit this weekend. The 4-Star wide receiver is the No. 49 player in the state of Florida, and the 51st ranked at his position in the nation.
Other visitors from the 2025 class that are expected to be in town this weekend are current Michigan commit Jace Clarizio and Tulane commit Jotavion Pierce from Montgomery, Alabama.
2026 safety Kentavion Anderson announced he will be in town this weekend. He is currently a 4-Star prospect as just a junior and holds offers from nine division one programs.
Fellow 2026 4-Star prospect Christian Ward also took to X to tell fans that he will be in town for the Mercer game. He is the No. 52 player in the state of Georgia, and the No. 95 wideout in the nation.
Another 2026 commit, Brylon Tubbs from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, announced on social media that he will also be in attendance for the Tide's game against Mercer.
2025 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
2025 Alabama Men's Basketball Commits
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Committed 09/22/2024)
