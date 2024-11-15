Recruiting Rundown: Early Signing Period Kicks Off for the Crimson Tide

4⭐️ SF Amari Allen will be inside Mackey Arena supporting #Alabama against Purdue on Friday night.



Green Bay (WI) standout discusses what he’s seen so far this season + excitement for his first in-person look:



‘Love that they play for each other’



(VIP) https://t.co/gyVuF99YH0 pic.twitter.com/Xu7blAqDJ7