Top JUCO Prospect Kevonte Henry Signs with Alabama

A consensus top-five JUCO product, the former Oklahoma Sooner joins the Crimson Tide.

One of the best junior college players in the country has signed with the Crimson Tide. Defensive lineman Kevonte Henry made it official for Alabama on Wednesday, becoming a member of Kalen DeBoer's first signing class in Tuscaloosa.

Henry has spent the last two seasons at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California after starting his career at Oklahoma. Originally from Lawndale, California, Henry signed with the Sooners out of high school, but did not see playing time in his first season before transferring to community college.

In his first season at Cerritos, Henry was named Second Team All-National Conference Central Division after finishing the 2023 season with 43 tackles including a team-high 7.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks.

Henry is considered one of the top-five JUCO players available by all four major recruiting outlets. He originally committed to Mississippi State back in June. However, after taking an official visit to Alabama the weekend of the South Carolina game, he decommitted from Mississippi State shortly after and announced his commitment to the Tide on Oct. 14.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

This story will be updated.

