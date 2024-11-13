Top Tide Target Expected to Move Commitment Date Up
Top 2026 Alabama basketball target AJ Dybantsa, a versatile 6-foot-9 wing player with elite scoring and defensive ability, is reportedly expected to move his commitment date up by a few months.
The Hurricane, Utah product told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi that despite originally planning to announce his commitment in February, he may just move that date up to this December.
"The original plan was to commit in February," Dybantsa said, "The visits stopped in October, and we wanted to make sure we had enough time see all the schools play. We are ahead of where we thought we would be. If I know where I want to go, why wait?"
He continued, "[My commitment] is probably going to be in December. I feel I will be ready by then."
Dybantsa is originally from Needham, Mass. and began his high school career at St. Sebastian's School where he was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year in his freshman year. In October of 2023, he reclassified to the class of 2025, and spent one more season at St. Sebastian's before transferring to one of the nation's top basketball prep schools, Utah Prep Academy.
He's played just two games this season, but is averaging a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds per game.