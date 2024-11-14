Top Tide Target Sets Commitment Date
2025 Top-40 recruit Davion Hannah is expected to announce his commitment on November 15, according to Joe Tipton of On3. He recently named the Crimson Tide as a finalist in his list of four schools in October.
Hannah is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard from the Link Academy in Branson, Missouri and is ranked as the No. 37 player in the nation and the seventh ranked guard.
Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the talented guard transferred to the Link Academy in June of this year ahead of his senior season of basketball. The Link Academy Lions are one of the nation's premier basketball prep schools, having won the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other premier high schools teams in the country along the way.
Prior to transferring, Hannah put up impressive numbers as a junior for the Nicolet Knights in Wisconsin. He averaged nearly a double-double with 18.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He led the Knights to a 24-5 regular season record and also helped the team to an appearance in the semi-finals of the state tournament.
Alabama basketball signed its first member of the 2025 class this week, making things official with 4-Star Amari Allen. As of now, Nate Oats and the Tide hold the No. 27 class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.