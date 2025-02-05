Bama Central

Where Alabama Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings

Take a look at where the Crimson Tide's 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.

Mason Woods

Nov 23, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide helmet prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kalen DeBoer and his staff, in their first full recruiting cycle together, did a remarkable job bringing together top tier talent from across the nation. Alabama finished with 21 total signees for the 2025 class, three of which were 5-Star prospects.

Take a look at where the Tide's class ranked across the board for the major recruiting outlets.

2025 Recruiting Class Rankings

247Sports: No. 4
247Sports Composite: No. 4
On3: No. 3
Rivals: No. 2

5-Star Prospects

  1. QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas
  2. CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California
  3. OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida

4-Star Prospects

  1. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California
  2. EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio
  3. LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia
  4. OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama
  5. OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California
  6. S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida
  7. RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi
  8. TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia
  9. TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California
  10. WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada

3-Star Prospects

  1. DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi
  2. DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi
  3. DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California
  4. K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California
  5. LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia
  6. LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California
  7. OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama
  8. WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey

